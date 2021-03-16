Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Take a virtual tour of town's museum

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:49 PM March 16, 2021   
Stevenage Museum is on St George's Way.

Stevenage Museum on St George's Way is currently closed but you can now take a virtual tour of the museum. - Credit: Google Street View

People can now pay a virtual visit to Stevenage Museum.

While physical exhibits remain off limits for now due to the government’s COVID-19 restrictions, visitors can spend as long as they like browsing the virtual museum online.

Videos, photos and other extras will be added throughout the year.

Councillor Richard Henry, executive member for children, young people, leisure and culture, said: "We know many people have missed taking a trip to Stevenage Museum over the past year, so it’s fantastic news that they will all now be able to pay a virtual visit.

“There's lots online to keep the whole family entertained, including looking for exhibits linked to school history work, searching for items found in the part of Stevenage you live, and finding out what the town was like when your family first moved here."

To visit the virtual museum, visit www.stevenage.gov.uk/stevenage-museum/virtual-museum

Cllr Henry added: "There’s also the option to screen share, which is perfect for grandparents and grandchildren who haven’t been able to see each other.

"I’d like to thank local Hertfordshire company Striking Places for helping to get the virtual museum up and running.”

