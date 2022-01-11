It's Lights Up again as Stevenage Lytton Players present variety show
- Credit: The Stevenage Lytton Players
Music, comedy, dance and variety will be entertaining theatregoers at one amateur group's upcoming production.
The Stevenage Lytton Players welcome back their annual variety extravaganza, Lights Up 2022 later this month.
Opening at The Lytton Theatre on Wednesday, January 26, Lights Up! features sketches, dances, songs, medleys, magic acts, and much more.
Having missed out last year’s edition, two years of planning and practising have gone into this year’s blockbuster show.
Once a year the Stevenage Lytton Players come together to perform Lights Up.
With a hint of drama and a dash of comedy, the show includes songs, dances and sketches that are sure to chase your January blues away.
“This is a show that has been two years in the making,” said director Dave Slade.
“Some of the acts were originally put forward for a mini Lights Up! we planned for 2020 where we would perform at the theatre and stream online.
“It's great to finally get around to performing Lights Up! again.”
Performances run from Wednesday, January 26 to Saturday, January 29 and start at 7.45pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.
Tickets for the show at The Stevenage Lytton Theatre (The Sishes), in Vardon Road, are £10 Wednesday and Saturday matinee, and £12 Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening.
They can be purchased via the box office by calling 01438 357407 or visiting https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lyttonplayers
A booking fee does apply.
A light supper will be served on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening.