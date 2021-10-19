Bowling alley refurb celebrated in Hollywood style
- Credit: Hollywood Bowl
In celebration of Hollywood Bowl's £400,000 refurbishment, the alley hosted a VIP launch event on October 14 to show off the shiny new makeover in glitz and glamour.
After officially unveiling the revamp earlier in the summer, Stevenage's alley bowled over attendees at the popular leisure park venue.
The VIP night saw Marilyn Monroe and guests celebrate in true Hollywood style, complete with bowling and bubbles.
In addition to the enhanced bowling facilities - the centre's 28 lanes, including six VIP lanes and Hollywood Diner have been given the real star treatment! - the centre’s amusement area has also been transformed and expanded, now featuring more of the most popular games.
Andy Goddard, regional manager for Hollywood Bowl Stevenage, said: “Thanks to our fantastic new refurbishment, we’ve been able to offer guests so much more variety as well as a completely new look.
You may also want to watch:
"The centre is now fit for a Hollywood superstar and the response from customers so far since reopening has been amazing.
"We’re excited to continue offering our unique family entertainment to bowling fans across Stevenage.”
Most Read
- 1 Devastated wife pays tribute to Stewart Macgregor following e-scooter accident
- 2 Multiple cars involved in A1(M) collision
- 3 Dozens die after catching COVID-19 in our hospitals
- 4 Delivery driver forced to floor in mobile phone robbery
- 5 Man in 70s arrested following A600 crash
- 6 Goldfish prizes to be banned on council-owned land
- 7 Letchworth and Baldock Sergeant set to retire after two decades in Herts
- 8 As Michael Keaton's Batman returns, Knebworth House features in first teaser for The Flash movie
- 9 Hitchin launches H-Town Pounds
- 10 Man dies after Stevenage e-scooter crash