Bowling alley refurb celebrated in Hollywood style

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:26 PM October 19, 2021   
The Stevenage bowling alley's refurb was celebrated in Hollywood style yesterday (October 14)

The Stevenage bowling alley's refurb, which cost a staggering £400,000, was celebrated in Hollywood style yesterday (October 14) - Credit: Hollywood Bowl

In celebration of Hollywood Bowl's £400,000 refurbishment, the alley hosted a VIP launch event on October 14 to show off the shiny new makeover in glitz and glamour.

After officially unveiling the revamp earlier in the summer, Stevenage's alley bowled over attendees at the popular leisure park venue.

The VIP night saw Marilyn Monroe and guests celebrate in true Hollywood style, complete with bowling and bubbles.

Hollywood Bowl Stevenage celebrated its £400,000 refit with a VIP night, featuring Marilyn Monroe

Hollywood Bowl Stevenage celebrated its £400,000 refit with a VIP night, featuring Marilyn Monroe - Credit: Hollywood Bowl Stevenage

In addition to the enhanced bowling facilities - the centre's 28 lanes, including six VIP lanes and Hollywood Diner have been given the real star treatment! - the centre’s amusement area has also been transformed and expanded, now featuring more of the most popular games.

Hollywood Bowl Stevenage's glitzy Golden Era-inspired reception area

Hollywood Bowl Stevenage's glitzy Golden Era-inspired reception area - Credit: Hollywood Bowl Stevenage

Andy Goddard, regional manager for Hollywood Bowl Stevenage, said: “Thanks to our fantastic new refurbishment, we’ve been able to offer guests so much more variety as well as a completely new look.

Six of Hollywood Bowl Stevenage's alleys have been given the VIP treatment, with an extra plush make over

Six of Hollywood Bowl Stevenage's alleys have been given the VIP treatment, with an extra plush make over - Credit: Hollywood Bowl Stevenage

You may also want to watch:

"The centre is now fit for a Hollywood superstar and the response from customers so far since reopening has been amazing.

"We’re excited to continue offering our unique family entertainment to bowling fans across Stevenage.”

Smiles all round at Hollywood Bowl Stevenage's VIP event, which celebrated the alley's £400,000 refurbishment

Smiles all round at Hollywood Bowl Stevenage's VIP event, which celebrated the alley's £400,000 refurbishment - Credit: Hollywood Bowl Stevenage

