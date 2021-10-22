Stevenage's annual fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night - November 5

Published: 10:25 PM October 22, 2021

There will be a fireworks display in Stevenage on Bonfire Night - November 5, 2021. - Credit: Alan Davies

Stevenage's annual fireworks display will return this year, the council has confirmed.

The borough council's organised display will take place at its usual venue in Fairlands Valley Park on Bonfire Night.

The display for Stevenage residents will start at 7.30pm on Friday, November 5.

Posting an update on its Facebook page, Stevenage Borough Council wrote: "Quite a few people have asked whether our traditional fireworks display is back this year.

"We can confirm that it will be happening at the usual place, Fairlands Valley at 7.30pm on 5th November.

"Please walk if you can, because driving creates a lot of congestion. If you really can't, there's parking opposite Stevenage FC.

"Marriotts School is good for people with accessibility issues and for cyclists."

The Facebook post added: "Please don't bring fireworks or sparklers and we also advise visitors not to buy from street traders or hawkers at the event as they have not been accredited by the council.

"Oh, and wrap up warm. Enjoy."

The Guy Fawkes Night fireworks event didn't take place in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On the fireworks display's 2021 return, the council explained on Facebook: "For those that are concerned about the effect on pets and other animals, we understand that and it is part of the reason for holding the display.

"Organised displays are supported by the emergency services as they significantly reduce the number of private displays and mitigate the overall risk and number of incidents that the blue light services deal with.

Stevenage's traditional fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night - November 5, 2021. - Credit: Alan Davies

"As we host the event on the same date and at the same time every year, residents are aware and can take steps to take care of domestic animals.

"To cancel the event would result in an increase in private firework events and even more fireworks being set off on other dates around Nov 5th."