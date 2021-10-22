Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Things to do

Stevenage's annual fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night - November 5

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 10:25 PM October 22, 2021   
There will be a fireworks display in Stevenage on Bonfire Night.

There will be a fireworks display in Stevenage on Bonfire Night - November 5, 2021. - Credit: Alan Davies

Stevenage's annual fireworks display will return this year, the council has confirmed.

The borough council's organised display will take place at its usual venue in Fairlands Valley Park on Bonfire Night.

The display for Stevenage residents will start at 7.30pm on Friday, November 5.

Posting an update on its Facebook page, Stevenage Borough Council wrote: "Quite a few people have asked whether our traditional fireworks display is back this year.

"We can confirm that it will be happening at the usual place, Fairlands Valley at 7.30pm on 5th November.

"Please walk if you can, because driving creates a lot of congestion. If you really can't, there's parking opposite Stevenage FC.

"Marriotts School is good for people with accessibility issues and for cyclists."

Most Read

  1. 1 Box Wood: 42 acres of ancient woodland sold at auction
  2. 2 Man sentenced for string of sexual offences in Stevenage
  3. 3 Closure order granted after drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour
  1. 4 Oh baby! Family's disbelief after welcoming 'enormous' newborn
  2. 5 Man charged with robbery after being tracked down by PD Luther
  3. 6 Serial flasher who 'showed no remorse' jailed
  4. 7 Victim kicked repeatedly in Hitchin early hours attack
  5. 8 How well do you know Letchworth? Take our quiz to find out
  6. 9 Log thrown through hairdressers' window in Knebworth
  7. 10 Free parking in Stevenage High Street will remain

The Facebook post added: "Please don't bring fireworks or sparklers and we also advise visitors not to buy from street traders or hawkers at the event as they have not been accredited by the council.

"Oh, and wrap up warm. Enjoy."

The Guy Fawkes Night fireworks event didn't take place in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On the fireworks display's 2021 return, the council explained on Facebook: "For those that are concerned about the effect on pets and other animals, we understand that and it is part of the reason for holding the display.

"Organised displays are supported by the emergency services as they significantly reduce the number of private displays and mitigate the overall risk and number of incidents that the blue light services deal with.

Stevenage's traditional fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night - November 5, 2021.

Stevenage's traditional fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night - November 5, 2021. - Credit: Alan Davies

"As we host the event on the same date and at the same time every year, residents are aware and can take steps to take care of domestic animals.

"To cancel the event would result in an increase in private firework events and even more fireworks being set off on other dates around Nov 5th."

Bonfire Night
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Herts Live | Updated

Multiple cars involved in A1(M) collision

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Stewart Macgregor suffered a life-threatening head injury after he came off his e-scooter, and later died in hospital

Herts Live

Devastated wife pays tribute to Stewart Macgregor following e-scooter...

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Jayde Chambers had her wheelchair removed from a communal area of her flat 

Stevenage Borough Council

Resident with disabilities 'embarrassed' after council disposes of...

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Minsden Chapel

7 haunted locations that will give you a Halloween fright

Dan Mountney

person