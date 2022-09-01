Fancy being in the studio audience for when multi-million selling international superstar Shania Twain joins Olly Murs' ITV entertainment show Starstruck?

The Queen of Country Pop is coming to ITV as the chart-topping That Don’t Impress Me Much singer-songwriter takes her place on the panel for the forthcoming second series of Starstruck.

Shania Twain performing on stage at the Capital Radio Party in the Park, in Hyde Park, London, in 2003. The Canadian singer has joined the judging panel of Starstruck. - Credit: PA

Hosted by Troublemaker singer Olly Murs, Starstruck returns to ITV and ITVX screens in 2023.

However, filming is due to start in Hertfordshire later this month, with country legend Shania Twain joining the celebrity panel of Adam Lambert, who sings with Queen, soul singer and West End star Beverley Knight, and comedian Jason Manford.

American singer Adam Lambert, who also performs with Queen, is on the judging panel of ITV show Starstruck. - Credit: Remarkable TV/ITV

Shania Twain replaces actress Sheridan Smith on the Stars In Their Eyes-style ITV show.

In an Instagram video, Shania said: "I am here in Las Vegas and I'm about to get on the stage to do a show. But I wanted to take a quick minute to say that I'm so excited about heading to the UK soon to join the Starstruck panel. It's a real honour."

Filming of the new series of Starstruck is set for ITV's studios at Bovingdon Airfield in Hertfordshire this September and you could be in the audience.





When is Starstruck being filmed and how to be in the audience?

Filming of Starstruck is due to take place at Bovingdon Airfield later this month.

You can apply for free tickets to be there from Lost in TV for the following dates.

Tuesday, September 13 – doors open at 4.30pm.

Wednesday, September 14 – doors open at 4.30pm.

Friday, September 16 – doors open at 4.30pm.

Saturday, September 17 – doors open at 4:30pm.

Tuesday, September 20 – doors open at 4:30pm.

It is for ages 16 plus, and the recordings are scheduled to finish by 9pm.

To book free tickets, visit lostintv.com





Who is on the new Starstruck judging panel?

International superstar Shania Twain, a five-time Grammy winner, joins ITV’s Starstruck for its second series.

One of the top-selling female country-pop artists of all time, the Canadian singer-songwriter will join the Saturday night entertainment programme, which sees members of the public transformed into music icons.

Her hits include Any Man of Mine, That Don’t Impress Me Much, You’re Still the One, and Man! I Feel Like A Woman!.

Shania will sit on the show’s judging panel alongside returning stars Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford.

Olly Murs hosts ITV entertainment show Starstruck. - Credit: Remarkable TV/ITV

Olly Murs will once again host the show. In an Instagram story posted by Starstruck yesterday (Wednesday, August 31), Olly said: "I'm very proud to announce that season two of Starstruck is coming to a screen near you and next month we start filming it.

"It's going to be absolutely amazing. I can't wait. We have also got Jason Manford, Beverley Knight, and Adam Lambert but also we have the amazing, wait for it, Shania Twain!

"Yes, she is going to be in the chair and we are very excited. We can't wait for you to watch it."

In July Netflix released Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, a new, career-spanning documentary on Twain’s life and career with an accompanying Highlights album.

Comedian Jason Manford is on the judging panel of ITV show Starstruck. - Credit: Remarkable TV/ITV

On the news of Shania Twain joining Starstruck, Jason Manford said: "That is so exciting! That impresses me much!

"Can't wait to meet her. Just watched a documentary on Netflix and she seems like a right laugh so I can't wait to meet her.

"What an absolute legend, Shania Twain. Along with Bev and Adam as well and, of course, Olly, it is going to be a wicked series."

Singer and West End star Beverley Knight is on the judging panel of ITV show Starstruck. - Credit: Remarkable TV/ITV

Fresh from appearing in musical Sister Act, Beverley Knight plays Pub in the Park St Albans on Sunday, September 11.

Beverley posted on Instagram: "It’s BACK my luvs! I’m so excited to be back with @ollymurs, @adamlambert and @jasonmanford for Starstruck season 2! This time we’re welcoming the legend that is @shaniatwain to our panel!!!

"I can’t wait for see which icons our sound-a-likes will be taking on in the new series! Bring it!"

Adam Lambert said: "I just can't wait to join season two of Starstruck. I can't wait to see Olly and Beverley and Jason again, and I'm hearing through the grapevine that we have maybe a country superstar. Shania Twain. Hello! That is amazing. That is crazy."

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “Shania is one of the all-time music greats, not to mention a fabulous personality, so it’s an honour to welcome her to the Starstruck panel alongside Adam, Beverley, Jason and of course Olly at the helm.”

Starstruck launched on ITV in February 2022, with a consolidated 4.7 million tuning into its first episode, making the show one of the biggest new entertainment commissions of the year.

Produced by Remarkable Entertainment, a Banijay UK company, contestants undergo the ultimate ‘superstar experience’, shedding their normal personas to become global icons, all courtesy of an elite team of stylists overseeing an extraordinary on screen transformation.

Series one featured performers impersonating stars including Harry Styles, Barbra Streisand, Elton John and Cher.

Cat Lawson, creative director of Remarkable Entertainment, added: "We are over the moon to welcome music legend Shania Twain to our fantastic Starstruck panel.

"She is an absolute trailblazer who has collaborated with everyone from Elton John to Harry Styles. Shania will bring so much fun to our Saturday nights we simply cannot wait."