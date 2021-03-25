Festival day tickets go on sale as line-up splits revealed

Published: 3:04 PM March 25, 2021

The Standon Calling festival main stage. The festival is set to return this July. - Credit: Alastair Brookes - KoLAB Studios

A strictly limited number of day tickets for music festival Standon Calling go on sale this week.

The independent music and arts festival is set to take over the fields of Standon Lordship in Hertfordshire for its 15th birthday party from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25.

Bastille, Hot Chip and Primal Scream have been announced as this year's festival headliners.

With day ticket set to be released, promoters have revealed who will play which day.

Bastille are set to return to Standon Calling to headline this year's festival in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Sarah Louise Bennett

Bastille are due to headline the main stage on their Standon Calling return on Friday, July 23.

The day's scheduled line-up also includes Everything Everything, Mystery Jets, Picture This and Holly Humberstone.

DJs include Dave Lee and Sherelle, while Ed Gamble leads the comedy line-up.

Hot Chip top the bill on Saturday, July 24, with Sister Sledge and Akala also on the day's line-up poster.

Hot Chip have been confirmed as one of the headliners of Standon Calling 2021. - Credit: Ronald Dick

Maribou State and HAAi feature in the DJ line-up, with stand-up comedian Zoe Lyons helping to provide the laughs.

Standon Calling's Sunday this year will feature performances from Primal Scream, Craig David presents TS5, De La Soul and Sophie Ellis-Bextor ft Sink The Pink.

On the DJ front, Darrius Syrossian and A Guy Called Gerald will be behind the decks, while family entertainment on July 25 will come from Horrible Histories, Dick & Dom's DJ Battle and the popular dog show.

Having confirmed the Standon 2021 line-up, and now revealed the day splits, organisers will release day tickets on Friday, March 26 at 10am from the festival website.

The festival posted on its Instagram page: "Make sure to nab your Friday, Saturday or Sunday ticket before they sell out!"