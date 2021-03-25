Festival day tickets go on sale as line-up splits revealed
- Credit: Alastair Brookes - KoLAB Studios
A strictly limited number of day tickets for music festival Standon Calling go on sale this week.
The independent music and arts festival is set to take over the fields of Standon Lordship in Hertfordshire for its 15th birthday party from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25.
Bastille, Hot Chip and Primal Scream have been announced as this year's festival headliners.
With day ticket set to be released, promoters have revealed who will play which day.
Bastille are due to headline the main stage on their Standon Calling return on Friday, July 23.
The day's scheduled line-up also includes Everything Everything, Mystery Jets, Picture This and Holly Humberstone.
DJs include Dave Lee and Sherelle, while Ed Gamble leads the comedy line-up.
Hot Chip top the bill on Saturday, July 24, with Sister Sledge and Akala also on the day's line-up poster.
Most Read
- 1 'I've lost everything': Buyers fear ruin as homes are deemed a fire hazard
- 2 Loss of free high street parking causes concern for small businesses
- 3 Fight near Stevenage bus stop sparks police appeal
- 4 New M&S foodhall and up to 150 jobs could be coming to Stevenage
- 5 Stevenage man jailed for conspiracy to supply millions of pounds worth of drugs
- 6 Latest coronavirus figures show slight upward trend in cases
- 7 'Dad died in agony in hospital while medics watched - it was like a horror film'
- 8 Man pleads guilty to driving and drugs charges after Stevenage police chase
- 9 Plans approved for more than 50 new homes at former Foundation House site
- 10 'This has been our life for 18 years' - Pub managers devastated after lease not renewed
Maribou State and HAAi feature in the DJ line-up, with stand-up comedian Zoe Lyons helping to provide the laughs.
Standon Calling's Sunday this year will feature performances from Primal Scream, Craig David presents TS5, De La Soul and Sophie Ellis-Bextor ft Sink The Pink.
On the DJ front, Darrius Syrossian and A Guy Called Gerald will be behind the decks, while family entertainment on July 25 will come from Horrible Histories, Dick & Dom's DJ Battle and the popular dog show.
Having confirmed the Standon 2021 line-up, and now revealed the day splits, organisers will release day tickets on Friday, March 26 at 10am from the festival website.
The festival posted on its Instagram page: "Make sure to nab your Friday, Saturday or Sunday ticket before they sell out!"