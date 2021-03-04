Bastille and Primal Scream to headline Standon Calling 2021 festival line-up
- Credit: Sarah Koury
Bastille, Hot Chip and Primal Scream will headline this year's Standon Calling festival after organisers made their first 2021 line-up announcement.
The music and arts spectacular is set to return to the grounds of Standon Lordship in the Hertfordshire countryside from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25.
This summer's line-up also includes Craig David presents TS5, American hip hop trio De La Soul, Lost in Music stars Sister Sledge, Everything Everything, and lockdown kitchen disco star Sophie Ellis Bextor.
Festival founder and director Alex Trenchard said: "It brings me incredible joy and happiness to announce the return of Standon Calling.
"It’s no secret that the past year has been an incredibly tough one, not just for the festival world, but for all of us longing to return to some degree of normality and longing to celebrate and dance together once again.
"This year’s festival is more important than ever, with all of us at Standon Calling determined to bring a summer festival experience full of entertainment and memories to the fields once again."
Nestled in a beautiful countryside setting in the valley of the River Rib, Standon Calling 2021 promises to be a weekend escape featuring a diverse array of entertainment stretching across comedy, dance, family fun and much more.
Leading the charge for 2021's unmissable 15th birthday celebrations is a rich musical line-up.
Bastille, one of the biggest UK bands of the past decade, return to Standon Calling to rightfully top the bill.
Fronted by vocalist Dan Smith, the alt-rock pop band shot to stardom with chart-topping debut album Bad Blood, which featured number two hit single Pompeii.
Follow-up album Wild World also topped the UK charts, and Doom Days reached the top five, both here and on the US Billboard 200 Chart.
Primal Scream and Hot Chip were both due to play last year's postponed Standon Calling and join the 2021 bill.
British music icons Primal Scream head to the Lordship this July with a career spanning over 30 years.
From Movin On Up, Come Together and Loaded from album Screamadelica to Country Girl, Rocks and Jailbird to name but a few, frontman Bobby Gillespie is set to return to the stage in style at Standon Calling 2021.
Primal Scream said: “We can't wait to play our music in front of a living breathing audience once again.”
They will be joined by fellow headliners Hot Chip.
Described by many as the perfect festival band, their blending of electronica, pop and sun-kissed euphoria is bound to go down a treat when they take over Standon Calling's main stage.
Spread across multiple stages, festival-goers can also enjoy Craig David presents TS5, Sophie Ellis Bextor ft Sink The Pink, De La Soul, best known for singles Me Myself and I and The Magic Number from debut album 3 Feet High and Rising, and We Are Family singers Sister Sledge.
Then there's Everything Everything, Mystery Jets, Akala, Working Men’s Club, and last year's Mercury Prize nominees Porridge Radio.
New music will come from the likes of Squid, Holly Humberstone, Baby Queen, Biig Piig, Charlotte Adigéry, Greentea Peng, Lauran Hibberd, Lynks, Bob Vylan and Eurovision superstar Dadi Freyr.
Festival favourites Horrible Histories also return for a laugh-out-loud live stage show looking at history’s most telling moments, while the incomparable Dick & Dom bring their DJ Battle back to Standon Calling.
On the comedy front, Ed Gamble and Zoe Lyons will be joined by breakthrough rising talent such as Hannah Fairweather and Owen Roberts.
Festival director Alex Trenchard added: "This year’s line-up is my favourite to date, from huge headliners to some of the most exciting new sounds/artists going, and the return of some huge family highlights from over the years. I can’t wait to welcome all this summer.”
Following an incredible number of festival fans carrying over their tickets from 2020’s postponed event, a limited batch of 2021 tickets are now on sale, with ticket prices for all ages available at https://standon-calling.com/
STANDON CALLING 2021 FESTIVAL LINE-UP
- Bastille / Hot Chip / Primal Scream
- Craig David Presents TS5
- De La Soul / Sister Sledge / Everything Everything
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor ft Sink The Pink / Elder Island
- Mystery Jets / Akala / Dadi Freyr / Holly Humberstone
- Picture This / Greentea Peng / Squid / BC Camplight / Biig Piig
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs / Porridge Radio / Working Men’s Club / Mae Muller
- Poppy Ajudha / Charlotte Adigéry
- Jordan Mackampa / Lola Young / Kid Kapichi / Billy Nomates
- Bad Sounds / Baby Queen / Hackney Colliery Band / The Daniel Wakeford Experience
- Lauran Hibberd / Bob Vylan / Lynks / Punkband
- Talk Like Tigers / Maddox / Mr No Face
- Plus: Elvana / Sado Opera / Oh My God! It’s The Church.
Electric Willows
- Maribou State (DJ) / HAAi / Dave Lee ZR / Sherelle
- Dan Shake / Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy / TSHA / Trojan Sound System
- Jamz Supernova / Mafalda / Demi Riquismo / DJ Format / Defect / DJ Eden And Deckster.
Cowshed
- Darius Syrossian / London Elektricity / Flava D / Conducta
- A Guy Called Gerald / Barely Legal / Grafix / Matt Jam Lamont / Nu:Tone / 24HR Garage Girls
- The Menendez Brothers / Smokey Bubblin B / Sweetpea / Jaydee / Dynamite MC / Ruthless MC.
Comedy
- Ed Gamble / Zoe Lyons / Eshaan Akbar / Owen Roberts / Hannah Fairweather + many more.
Family
- Horrible Histories / Dick & Dom DJ Battle
- How To Train Your Dinosaur / Climbing Wall / Nanny Service.
Woodland Tribe
- Giant Zipline / Adventure Playground / Tree Swings / Build Your Own Time Machine.
Plus
- Costume Parade / The Standon Calling Dog Show / Talks / Workshops / Swimming Pool / Wellbeing Hot Tubs / Street Food.