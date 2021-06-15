Video

Published: 11:07 AM June 15, 2021

The Standon Calling festival main stage. The festival is set to return this July. - Credit: Alastair Brookes - KoLAB Studios

Organisers of Standon Calling 2021 "continue to plan" for this summer's music festival – despite the delay in lockdown restrictions being totally lifted.

Standon is due to take place in the Hertfordshire countryside at Standon Lordship from Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25.

The line-up is due to include headline performances from Bastille, Hot Chip and Primal Scream.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night (Monday) announced that Step 4 of the government's roadmap out of lockdown will be delayed from Monday, June 21 to July 19 – just days before Standon Calling is due to start.

Standon Calling posted on its Instagram page: "In short, we continue to plan for Standon Calling 2021 and will be in touch with further information regarding the event over the coming weeks.

"Hold tight Standoners"

A full June 2021 statement posted on the Standon Calling website from festival director Alex Trenchard and the team further explained the festival's position.

It read: "As we’re sure you are aware, the Government has just outlined the plan to delay stage four of the roadmap by four weeks from the 21st June to 19th July.

"With Standon Calling happening between the 22nd – 25th July, we are working with our suppliers, staff and artists to understand how this delay may affect the festival.

"We are still continuing to plan the 2021 festival and we will be in touch with further information shortly. In the meantime, we thank you all for your ongoing support and patience.

"Look after yourselves and one another. We can’t wait to welcome you back to the fields of Standon."

The main stage at Standon Calling festival at night. - Credit: Sarah Koury



