Football stadium set to host new socially distanced events series

Published: 2:00 PM March 4, 2021

Nu Future presents a COVID-secure event series featuring superb sounds at Stevenage's Lamex Football Stadium throughout May and June 2021. - Credit: Supplied by Jukebox PR

A series of socially distanced concerts and events will take place over four successive weekends in Stevenage.

Nu Future presents the new Stadium Series at the Lamex Stadium in May and June 2021.

Dave Morales and Dave Lee, Purple Disco Machine, Low Steppa, Richy Ahmed, Dennis Cruz, Hybrid Minds, Kings Of The Rollers, Sonny Fodera and more will all play Stevenage Football Club's ground over the four-week period.

Organisers say the shows will be socially distanced and COVID compliant.

Promoters have worked hard since August to plan this series of COVID-secure seated music and entertainment events in association with the EFL League Two club.

Partner Josh Hodges, 26, said: "We are delighted to launch our socially distanced Stadium Series with our fantastic partners at Stevenage Football Club.

"The series will be fully COVID compliant with a range of different shows for the local community to enjoy throughout May and June.

"We can't wait to welcome you to Nu Future!"

Nu Future will present a series of events at Stevenage's Lamex Stadium. - Credit: Nu Future

Each week the likes of Sonny Fodera, Groove Odyssey with Dave Morales & Dave Lee, LoveJuice with Purple Disco Machine and Low Steppa, La Fiesta with Richy Ahmed and Dennis Cruz, Back To 95 with The House and Garage Orchestra, and a selection of the best tribute bands are all set to bring music and positivity back to the local community.

Tickets are on sale now.

Subject to local authority and safety advisory group approval, the events will kick off on May 14.

Nu Future brings a new COVID secure event series to Stevenage's Lamex Football Stadium throughout May and June 2021. - Credit: Nu Future

Bongo's Bingo will be in town on Friday, May 14 with some retro fun and games.

The day after, on Saturday, May 15, renowned underground house event La Fiesta brings some crazy Ibiza party vibes with Paradise man Richy Ahmed and Solid Grooves regular Dennis Cruz.

On Sunday, May 16, it's house and disco fun with Lovejuice and Purple Disco Machine, Low Steppa, Jess Bays and more.

Friday, May 21 is Let The Music Play with Georgie B, Kenny Thomas and Phil Fearon.

Things get cosmic and funky with the one and only Groove Odyssey and Dave Lee (aka Joey Negro) bringing the knowledge on May 22.

On Sunday, May 23, Buena Vida returns with special guests.

Friday, May 28 kicks off with drum & bass legends Breakin Science and Hybrid Minds, Kings Of The Rollers and Hazard taking over.

Saturday, May 29 is all about a special show with Australian and Defected house king Sonny Fodera and Ferreck Dawn.

Huge line-ups will come for the Bank Holiday Weekend, May 30 and May 31. Bank Holiday Monday is hosted by Dance on Arrival.

Into the final weekend, Thursday, June 3 features tributes to Oasis by Oasish and Queen by Supreme Queen.

Back To 95 with The House and Garage Orchestra will be playing all the genre's biggest hits with a rich array of PAs all singing live on Friday, June 4.

Finally, old school night Centreforce883 brings Alex P, Andy Manston, Jeremy Healy, Keith Mac and more on June 5.

La Fiesta shared on its Facebook page a photo of the May 15 bill with the comment: "How’s that for a lineup!

"We are back with a bang and we can’t wait to welcome you all to Lamex Stadium on Saturday 15th May!

"We welcome back @richyahmed and a debut is on the cards by Mr @denniscruzdj along with our talented pool of residents!"

LoveJuice posted on its Instagram page: "HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT

"The first LoveJuice of the year has arrived! It's our biggest lineup to date.

"Blazing sunshine, cocktails galore, Pub in the Park style, Pure vibes... Who’s in??"

The LoveJuiceInTheStadium.com website states: "We take over the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage football ground for one day only. Sunday 16th May 2021.

"A full day of sunshine and cocktails, listening to world-class DJ’s on a huge festival stage. Purple Disco Machine, Low Steppa headline this amazing show…"

For more details of The Stadium Series, visit www.thenufuture.com







