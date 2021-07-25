Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Did you know St Trinian's school was once in north Hertfordshire?

Alan Davies

Published: 2:15 PM July 25, 2021   
St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold was partly filmed at Knebworth House.

School's out for summer, as shock-rocker Alice Cooper once sang in Knebworth Park when he played the opening night of the second Sonisphere Festival back in 2010.

But did you know that Knebworth House once doubled on the big screen for notorious girls' school St Trinian's? 

Knebworth House was used as a filming location for St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold.

The infamous school has featured in films multiple times, and the 2009 movie St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold featured Knebworth House as the anarchic educational establishment.

In the sequel to 2007 comedy reboot St Trinian's, the mischievous girls of the eponymous school are on the hunt for buried treasure after discovering headmistress Camilla Fritton, played by Rupert Everett, is related to a pirate.

A poster for St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold at the 2019 TV and films exhibition held at Knebworth House.

In the summer 2019 TV and films exhibition at Knebworth House, Edward Lytton Cobbold wrote: "During the filming of St Trinian's 2 I gave Rupert Everett a tour of the house.

"He was dressed as a headmistress and kept asking particularly difficult questions." 

While hated by film critics, the movie features a star-studded cast including two Doctor Whos – David Tennant and the current 13th Doctor, Jodie Whittaker.

The film also stars Colin Firth, who filmed both the Oscar-winning The King's Speech and The Secret Garden at Knebworth House, and Sarah Harding from Girls Aloud.

Firth plays the headmistress' old flame Geoffrey Thwaites, while the feisty girls of St Trinian's must outwit the villainous Pomfrey (David Tennant) and his sidekicks.

Talulah Riley, Toby Jones, Celia Imrie and Gemma Arterton also have roles in the Ealing Studios produced adventure comedy.

Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House. Picture: Robert Ja

I Predict a Riot singer Ricky Wilson also plays a rockstar in the movie.

Former The Voice UK coach Ricky Wilson headlined at Knebworth Park last summer with the Kaiser Chiefs as part of Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party.

Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House. Picture: Robert Ja

