There will be plenty of traditional Irish music to enjoy in North Hertfordshire this St Patrick's Day.

Robin Campbell's Celtic MashUp will be playing a series of concerts across Hitchin over the coming days.

You can get your Paddy’s Day celebrations off to a ‘Craic-ing’ start at Molly Malones on Thursday, March 17 with an afternoon session kicking off at 3pm.

This will be followed by a St Patrick's Day evening session in The Coopers Arms, in Tilehouse Street, from 8pm.

The festivities continue the following night with The Victoria in Hitchin hosting Celtic MashUp at the 'Hair of the Leprechaun’.

Expect everything from traditional Irish and Scottish music to some eclectic mashups on Friday, March 18 from 9pm.

Following a private function in Cambridgeshire on Saturday, March 19, Celtic MashUp return to Herts on Sunday.

They will be appearing at The Plume of Feathers in Ickleford on March 20 from 5pm for an evening with a strong Irish flavour.

Robin Campbell formed the Celtic MashUp band back in 2019, due to the fact that his musical partner, Krystal Munn, in the duo Celtic Krystal was going to take a break to have a baby daughter.

Following the Covid pandemic, and Krystal having two baby girls, Celtic Krystal returned to live performances in January for two Burns Night gigs.

Duo Celtic Krystal played two Burns’ Night shows in January and will be appearing at St Mary’s Church, Ashwell, on May 20 part of the Ashwell Music Festival. - Credit: Sharon Cooper Photography

The duo is now looking ahead to a concert in St Mary’s Church, Ashwell, on May 20 part of the Ashwell Music Festival.

Celtic MashUp managed one local gig for St Patrick’s Day in 2020 before the pandemic took hold.

They have been back on the road since September 2021 and perform a high-energy blend of the best in traditional Scottish and Irish music with jigs, reels and songs of the Celts.

Audience members can "expect the unexpected" at their gigs with eclectic mashups featuring in their sets.

The band's core members are Robin Campbell (guitar and vocals), Matt Waters (fiddle), Duncan Ivory (bass ukulele), Dicky Deagan (whistles and Uilleann pipes) and Lynden Campbell (bodhran), although the line-up varies and sometimes includes other musicians as well.

They have just completed recording a four-track album at SoundARC Studios, Shefford, with Gareth James at the desk.