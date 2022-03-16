Horace Panter will be appearing at the next JazzUp gig in Hitchin. - Credit: Peter Watt.

A founding member of The Specials will headline a concert in Hitchin.

Horace Panter will be playing live at JazzUp's next gig at Club 85 in Whinbush Road.

JazzUp organisers are delighted to present Horace Panter’s Soul Grooves on Saturday 26th March 26.

Dave Keech, the founder and musical director of JazzUp, said: "Following his last sell-out gig in 2019 we are over the moon to bring this British bass icon back to JazzUp."

Horace Panter needs no introduction as bassist of The Specials, the 2 Tone and ska revival band formed in Coventry and best known for singles Too Much Too Young, Ghost Town and Gangsters.

After a string of top 10 singles and achievements too numerous to mention, The Specials' influence on British music is immense, and their blend of ska and rocksteady with punk's energy and attitude is both the soundtrack of a generation, and a major force in contemporary music.

Their eighth studio album Encore was released in 2019 and went to No.1 in the UK Album Charts, followed by the highly acclaimed album, Protest Songs 1924-2012, in 2021.

As a bassist, Horace is a master of the rock-solid groove, and JazzUp gives him a chance to stretch out and lay it down on tunes by the likes of The Meters, George Benson and Booker T.

Combine that with a blistering line-up of jazz soloists and you have a JazzUp gig not to be missed.

There will be not one but three Specials appearing on the night.

Horace will be joined by Nikolaj Torp Larsen, The Specials' keyboardist, co-writer and key component in their recent chart-topping album.

Nikolaj is also a highly successful jazz musician and film score composer who has contributed to more than 70 albums and worked with artists including Adele, Jason Mraz, James Morrison, Amy Winehouse, Florence & The Machine, Jack Savoretti, Cat Stevens, Lewis Capaldi, and Lana Del Rey.

The Specials' drummer, Kenrick Rowe, is also due to appear.

A regular and hugely welcome visitor to JazzUp, Kenrick is one of the most in-demand professional drummers on the scene, well known for his mastery of reggae with bands such as Aswad and Jazz Jamaica, and also for his powerful soul and funk grooves with many top bands.

The line-up also includes George Vjestica, who has worked with singer Nick Cave, and toured with John Squire of The Stone Roses, and musical prodigy Jim Hunt, an arranger, saxophonist and horn section leader who has toured and recorded with Primal Scream, Richard Ashcroft, and Paloma Faith to name a few.

He’s particularly noted for his longstanding place in Amy Winehouse’s horn section, and current work with Noel

Gallagher.

JazzUp's Dave Keech completes the outfit to create a powerful tenor and trombone front line.

The 'special' evening at Club 85 will also feature guest DJ Dan Donovan, a composer, keyboard player, and remixer well known as the former keyboardist for Big Audio Dynamite.

Resident JazzUp DJ Sten King will be partnering with Dan to deliver that unique JazzUp vibe.

Tickets cost £15 standard price and £12 with JazzUp loyalty card.

Online tickets are available from www.club-85.co.uk and www.jazzupuk.com