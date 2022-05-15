The Stevenage Lytton Players will perform musical Sister Act at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. - Credit: Supplied by The Stevenage Lytton

Shoppers in Stevenage saw nuns dancing in the town centre on Saturday.

Members of The Stevenage Lytton Players were out drumming up support for the amateur dramatic and musical society's forthcoming production of Sister Act.

The Lytton Players are bringing hit musical Sister Act to the Gordon Craig Theatre from Wednesday, May 18 to Saturday, May 21.

Sister Act is based on the hit 1992 film of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg.

This tribute to the power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the story of the disco diva Deloris Van Cartier whose life is turned upside down when she witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found – a convent!

Disguised as a nun and under the watch of the Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices, and rediscovers her own.

Director Dave Slade said: “This is an excellent feel-good musical and it has been a pleasure to work with such a talented group of people.

"Everyone is putting the final touches to what is going to be an amazing return for the Lytton Players to the Gordon Craig Theatre.”





Featuring original music by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) with songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, this happy and hilarious musical is one show you won't want to miss.

Performances are at 7.45pm from Wednesday, May 18 to Saturday, May 21, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £19.50. Concessions are £17.50 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday matinee.

Book now via gordon-craig.co.uk or call the box office on 01438 363200.