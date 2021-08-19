Gallery
Veteran former Catchphrase presenter Roy Walker will be appearing on stage in an outdoor theatre production of Shakespeare in Love at St Paul's Walden Bury, near Hitchin.
For just six performances only, Stoney Broke Productions will be bringing a stage version of the Oscar-winning movie Shakespeare in Love to The Living Theatre near the childhood home of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.
With Roy Walker in the role of Wabash, the play will run from Thursday, August 19 to Sunday, August 22, and involves theatre professionals, ex-pros, drama school graduates and supporters from the local community.
Produced and directed by Mark Rawlings, the talented cast of professional and non-professional actors will be performing this complex and humorous play.
The cast includes comedian Roy Walker, now 81, who is playing the part of the stuttering tailor Wabash. The youngest cast member is Willow Darcie (Les Misérables), aged 11.
Mark Rawlings (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and Elizabeth Keates (The Railway Children) also star.
The Living Theatre in the Hertfordshire countryside just a short walk from the village of Whitwell was created in a natural dell as a result of the generosity of volunteers' labour and crowdfunding.
The ambition is to make this the 'Regent’s Park of the Home Counties'.
The Living Theatre is the brainchild of Julia Fisher. Organisers have cleared the natural dell of all the detritus that has been accumulated over the years and have turned it into an amazing theatre space to promote community engagement and positive wellbeing through access to performing arts in a rural ‘open space’.
The venue will host all sorts of live performance events, from theatre and music to workshops and much more.
Performances of Shakespeare in Love are at 7.30pm each night from this evening until August 19-22, with 3pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday.
Doors and bar open at 6.30pm for evening shows and 2pm for the Saturday and Sunday matinees.
Live music is from 6.45pm to 7.15pm for evening performances only.
Tickets for Shakespeare in Love at The Living Theatre can be booked via www.eventbrite.com/e/shakespeare-in-love-tickets-155499797079