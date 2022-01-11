Sensational 60's Experience show back on the road and coming to Stevenage

The Sensational 60’s Experience tour will include performances by The Fortunes, The Trems, The Dakotas, Mike Pender, and Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich. - Credit: Supplied by Stageright Promotions Ltd

After being forced off the road for more than a year due to COVID, The Sensational 60's Experience is back touring – with a date scheduled for Stevenage later this year.

The biggest and best 60s show touring the UK will come to the Concert Hall at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre for one night only on Saturday, March 26.

Tickets are on sale now and this brand new production for 2022 will bring music fans more than two hours of pure 1960s nostalgia.

The show will transport you back to that magical decade with a line-up featuring Mike Pender, who has the original voice of The Searchers, and four other acts from the 1960s.

The Searchers were formed by Mike Pender and John McNally originally as a skiffle group in Liverpool in 1959.

Mike Pender, the original voice of The Searchers, will perform as part of The Sensational 60’s Experience tour. - Credit: Supplied by Stageright Promotions Ltd

As they went into the 1960s they turned to mainstream pop and they were rivalled only by The Beatles and Gerry and The Pacemakers.

The band notched up six UK top 10 hits, with three of those reaching number one.

Their best known songs include Needles And Pins, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, Sweets For My Sweet, and When You Walk In The Room.

The Sensational 60's Experience will also include performances from The Trems – all former members of The Tremeloes – and Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich.

Starting out as an English beat group in Dagenham Essex, The Tremeloes were originally called Brian Poole and The Tremeloes.

The band's singles include Even The Bad Times Are Good, Do You Love Me, (Call Me) Number One and Silence Is Golden.

Along with the late Dave Dee, Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich's hits include Bend It, Zabadak, and The Legend Of Xanadu.

The scheduled Sensational line-up is completed by The Fortunes and The Dakotas.

Hailing from Birmingham, The Fortunes first came to prominence in 1964 with their hit single Caroline.

Other classics include Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, and Freedom Come Freedom Go.

Originally convened as a backing group, The Dakotas were largely associated with Billy J Kramer.

The concert presented by Stageright Promotions commences at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the box office on 01438 363200 or online at www.gordon-craig.co.uk

