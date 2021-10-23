Sensational saxophonist Emma Rawicz to play next JazzUp gig at Club 85 in Hitchin

Published: 5:49 PM October 23, 2021

Saxophonist Emma Rawicz will be appearing at JazzUp at Club 85 in Hitchin. - Credit: @JtMusicPix. Supplied by JazzUp

Fresh from the success of September’s long-awaited return of JazzUp at Club 85, the monthly jazz club night brings a young saxophone sensation to Hitchin.

Emma Rawicz will play the Hitchin venue on Saturday, October 30 with a stellar line-up of musicians.

Emma is a young saxophonist, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and composer making big waves on the UK music scene.

At the age of 19 she has already recorded her debut album, Incantation, featuring guitarist Ant Law. It consists entirely of her own compositions and is due to be released in early 2022.

Emma has also built a reputation as both a bandleader and a session musician, regularly playing at major national jazz venues including Ronnie Scott's and EFG London Jazz Festival.

Her influences range from modern jazz and fusion to folk and soul. Key figures in her musical development include Chris Potter, Ari Hoenig, Kenny Garrett, Joe Henderson and Chick Corea.

Growing up in rural North Devon, Emma discovered jazz at the age of 15, and took up the tenor saxophone a year later after having spent her childhood immersed in music as a violinist, playing largely folk and classical music.

Emma studied at the Junior Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and Chetham's School of Music, and now conducts her career alongside her studies in jazz saxophone at the Royal Academy of Music.

She is also part of NYJO, playing in their Jazz Orchestra, and composing and playing in the Jazz Exchange Programme, as well as doing educational work as a NYJO Ambassador.

Emma is a natural performer and will be presenting more of her original music from her new project, as well as music from her forthcoming album.

Her music has a truly unique sound, fusing her many influences, and her compositions range from lilting Afro-Cuban inspired grooves to hard-hitting funk numbers.

Next #JazzUp Sat. 30th October. Sensational EMMA RAWICZ.

Book your tickets soon for a night of new music from the UKs brightest and best musicians.

Inspiring, exciting and entertaining, all mixed in with that unique JazzUp atmosphere.



Tickets here: https://t.co/8xPoXELeao pic.twitter.com/05NeqtiMyt — Jazz Up! (@JazzUpHitchin) October 20, 2021

Emma brings a truly stellar trio of the nation’s finest professional jazz musicians, consisting of Dave Preston on guitar, Conor Chaplin on bass, and Jay Davis on drums.

Whether you are a music fan, learning an instrument, a seasoned player, or simply keen to witness something fresh, new and exciting at Hitchin’s iconic independent music venue, be sure to grab your tickets for what promises to be a great night.

For tickets visit www.club-85.co.uk or www.jazzupuk.com

You can also follow JazzUp on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JazzUpC85, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/jazzuphitchin and on Twitter @JazzUpHitchin



