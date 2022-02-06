Saxophonist Ben Wendel will be appearing at the next Jazz Up concert at Club 85 in Hitchin. - Credit: Shervin Lainez

An acclaimed saxophonist will be performing at the next JazzUp concert in Hitchin alongside a talented guitarist.

The Tom Ollendorff Quartet featuring Ben Wendel will be appearing at Club 85 on Saturday, February 26.

This is a rare opportunity to see this New York-based Grammy-nominated saxophone star here in the UK, with a young British guitar maestro not to be missed.

Guitarist Tom Ollendorff has been fast building a reputation as an outstanding improviser and imaginative composer.

His album A Song For You is an elegantly accomplished mix of gracefully grooving songlike themes, warmly conversational improvising, baroque-like unaccompanied etudes, and headlong fast-bop swing.

His 2022 tour is a collaboration with saxophonist Ben Wendel, who over the last two decades has established himself as one of the jazz world's most prolific and innovative voices.

Wendel is a performer, composer and producer. Highlights include tours, performances and recordings with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Prince, Tigran Hamasyan, Antonio Sanchez, Gerald Clayton, Eric Harland, Taylor Eigsti, Linda May Han Oh, Moonchild, Louis Cole and Daedelus.

Ben is also a founding member of the Grammy-nominated group Kneebody.

Completing the group coming to Hitchin will be Marc Michel on drums and Conor Chaplin on bass.

Saxophonist Ben Wendel will be performing at Club 85 in Hitchin as part of the Tom Ollendorff Quartet - Credit: JazzUp

The night will also feature DJs Les Jazz Rats.

Eric, the landlord of The Highlander pub, and North Herts FM resident hip-hop DJ Sten will spin jazz and rare grooves exclusively on vinyl.

With the last live band set finishing at around 11am, and a late bar until 1am, the JazzUp DJs invite you to hit the dance floor and party.

Tickets cost £15 standard price and £12 with JazzUp loyalty card.

Online tickets available from www.club-85.co.uk and www.jazzupuk.com

Paper tickets can be bought from Our Favourite Shop and Bar 85 in Hitchin, and David’s Bookshop in Letchworth.

Tickets may also be purchased on the door but please be aware that some shows sell out, and this may not always be possible.