Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Things to do

Robot goes on magical tour of Letchworth in pop-up theatre show

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 8:00 AM December 15, 2021
Robot's Search for Snow will take audiences on an immersive theatrical adventure through Letchworth

Robot's Search for Snow will take audiences on an immersive theatrical adventure through Letchworth - Credit: Singing Cactus

Tickets are available for an immersive children's theatre show which takes the audience on a magical adventure through Letchworth's landmarks.

'Robot's Search for Snow' - which features town locations such as Norton Common and David's Bookshop - follows the journey of a robot Christmas decoration who always ends up on the same side of the tree, facing away from the window.

Robot's Search for Snow takes audiences on a theatrical adventure through Letchworth

Robot's Search for Snow takes audiences on a theatrical adventure through Letchworth - Credit: Singing Cactus

This Christmas, Robot escapes from his storage box before the tree is decorated, and travels through Letchworth searching for the elusive Snow, and meeting the winter animals of the Garden City along the way.

The story is brought to life through a mix of music, humour and puppetry, and the show includes a 40-minute musical adventure, a 15-minute pre-show and an after show meet-and-greet with some of the characters.

'Robot's Search for Snow' was written and produced by new local theatre company Singing Cactus, whose members include actors, musicians, writers, producers and technicians who have worked all over the UK and internationally on diverse theatre and TV projects.

Singing Cactus's mission statement says: "One of the main aims of Singing Cactus is to create high quality theatre that is suitable for all ages and to put to bed the idea of 'children's theatre' as a separate and dumbed down form.

"We also aim to make sure it's something you don't have to make the expensive trip to London or Cambridge for. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Omicron cases confirmed in Stevenage and North Herts
  2. 2 Woman sadly dies following medical incident at supermarket
  3. 3 Firefighters called as black smoke seen coming from house
  1. 4 Driver arrested after pedestrian suffers 'life-changing' injuries in Baldock crash
  2. 5 Queues building at vaccine centre following PM's booster announcement
  3. 6 Application submitted for shop and flats on pub site
  4. 7 'It's one rule for them, and one rule for us': Readers tell of Christmas heartbreak amid Downing Street party rumours
  5. 8 Beam me up, Scotty! Technology saves Christmas show as lead streams lines from isolation at home
  6. 9 Officers appeal to trace dog owner after girl bitten
  7. 10 Dashcam footage brings anti-social drivers to justice

"We are using our decades of experience in the theatre industry to create high quality theatre in Letchworth, for the people of North Herts."

The Storeroom is a new events space in Letchworth

The Storeroom is a new events space in Letchworth - Credit: Garden City Brewery

The show is hosted and co-produced by Garden City Brewery, and will be performed at new multi-disciplinary events space The Storeroom, which is next-door to the brewery at 19 The Wynd. The new space will be used for both private events and for public groups and projects.

Performances of 'Robot's Search for Snow' will run until Christmas Eve, with daytime performances at different times throughout the day.

The show is appropriate for ages 3+, and there will be plenty of festive treats and beverages on offer.

For performance times, or to book tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/robots-search-for-snow-tickets-202913689307

Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage Borough Council's major works outside Torquay Crescent

Stevenage Borough Council

Stevenage Major Works: Leaseholders sent final bills

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Lytton Way car park CGI image

Stevenage Regeneration

£9m car park and relocation of theatre planned as part of regeneration work

Georgia Barrow and Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Paul Clark North HErts council

North Hertfordshire District Council

North Herts deputy council leader Paul Clark passes away from COVID-19

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The council will vote on plans for the new west of Stevenage development

Council to vote on 1,500 home development for Stevenage

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon