Robot goes on magical tour of Letchworth in pop-up theatre show

Robot's Search for Snow will take audiences on an immersive theatrical adventure through Letchworth - Credit: Singing Cactus

Tickets are available for an immersive children's theatre show which takes the audience on a magical adventure through Letchworth's landmarks.

'Robot's Search for Snow' - which features town locations such as Norton Common and David's Bookshop - follows the journey of a robot Christmas decoration who always ends up on the same side of the tree, facing away from the window.

This Christmas, Robot escapes from his storage box before the tree is decorated, and travels through Letchworth searching for the elusive Snow, and meeting the winter animals of the Garden City along the way.

The story is brought to life through a mix of music, humour and puppetry, and the show includes a 40-minute musical adventure, a 15-minute pre-show and an after show meet-and-greet with some of the characters.

'Robot's Search for Snow' was written and produced by new local theatre company Singing Cactus, whose members include actors, musicians, writers, producers and technicians who have worked all over the UK and internationally on diverse theatre and TV projects.

Singing Cactus's mission statement says: "One of the main aims of Singing Cactus is to create high quality theatre that is suitable for all ages and to put to bed the idea of 'children's theatre' as a separate and dumbed down form.

"We also aim to make sure it's something you don't have to make the expensive trip to London or Cambridge for.

"We are using our decades of experience in the theatre industry to create high quality theatre in Letchworth, for the people of North Herts."

The Storeroom is a new events space in Letchworth - Credit: Garden City Brewery

The show is hosted and co-produced by Garden City Brewery, and will be performed at new multi-disciplinary events space The Storeroom, which is next-door to the brewery at 19 The Wynd. The new space will be used for both private events and for public groups and projects.

Performances of 'Robot's Search for Snow' will run until Christmas Eve, with daytime performances at different times throughout the day.

The show is appropriate for ages 3+, and there will be plenty of festive treats and beverages on offer.

For performance times, or to book tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/robots-search-for-snow-tickets-202913689307