You can sign up now for Cancer Research UK's Race For Life events in Hertfordshire this year. - Credit: Lesley Martin

Kick-start the New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK's Race for Life in Stevenage this year.

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the town in the summer.

Anyone who joins this January can claim a special 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code RFL22J50

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer. January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active.

"By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life."

The Stevenage Race for Life events will take place at Fairlands Valley Park, Broadhall Way, on Sunday, July 10 and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Women, men and children can choose from 3K, 5K and 10K events.

“Our Race for Life events are open to all," said Elisa. "For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog.

"Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance.

"But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Stevenage will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against COVID-19. Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

Elisa added: “We hope that none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe.

"If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org