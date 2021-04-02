Panto favourite Paul Laidlaw announced for Aladdin cast at Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage

Published: 7:26 PM April 2, 2021

Paul Laidlaw at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

A Stevenage pantomime favourite has been confirmed for this year's Christmas production.

Creatives at the Gordon Craig Theatre today (Good Friday) announced that Stevenage panto legend Paul Laidlaw is returning for this year's rescheduled production of Aladdin.

Paul Laidlaw as Dame Dotty Derriere in 2019 pantomime Beauty and the Beast at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

After a year without the traditional Stevenage panto, Paul will play Widow Twankey in the family-friendly festive treat at the theatre in Lytton Way.

From the team behind 2019’s award-winning production of Beauty & the Beast, Aladdin is set to run at the Gordon Craig from Friday, November 26, 2021 to Sunday, January 23, 2022, with tickets on sale now.

Pantomime Dame Paul said: “Hooray, we’re back!

"Christmas 2020 was the weirdest time ever; the first time in I don’t know how long that I wasn’t doing panto.

Paul Laidlaw as Mrs Smee in 2016 Stevenage pantomime Peter Pan at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

"But hey, I’m back this year in a fabulous new production of Aladdin.

"It’s going to be amazing, bigger and better than ever.

"I’ve missed you all and can’t wait to see you again. Widow Twankey is on her way!”

Paul Laidlaw as Dame Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

It will be a magic carpet ride worth waiting for!

Widow Twankey wants a husband, evil Abanazaar wants the magic lamp, Aladdin wants adventure, and poor Wishee Washee wants a clean vest!

Can the Genie grant their wishes?

The panto from Jordan Productions promises dazzling costumes, spectacular sets, and magical special effects, with more cast announcements soon.

Paul Laidlaw will play the Dame in this year's panto at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

You can book your favourite seats with confidence now with the Gordon Craig's COVID guarantee from www.gordon-craig.co.uk/aladdin-i2427

All shows advertised are due to go-ahead as planned.

If affected by restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the latest government advice, the venue will endeavour to reschedule and all tickets will transfer to the new date.

Paul Laidlaw regularly plays the pantomime Dame at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

Ticket holders will be entitled to a full refund or credit note if the rescheduled date is not suitable.

All tickets booked for the 2020/2021 show have automatically moved across to the equivalent date this year, and the same seats have been retained.