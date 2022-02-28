There are multiple ways to spend Pancake Day in Hertfordshire, here are some of the best. - Credit: Fa Barboza on Unsplash

There are multiple ways to celebrate Shrove Tuesday in Hertfordshire, regardless of whether you have a sweet tooth.

There are events taking place across the county, along with a plethora of venues offering alternatives to the usual Pancake Day celebrations.

Whether you stick to tradition, or get creative with your celebrations on March 1st, we've put together a list of ways in which you can mark the occasion.

Here's 7 ways to celebrate Shrove Tuesday in Hertfordshire.

1. Attend the Pancake Party!, Stevenage

The Pancake Party! in Stevenage promises "a fun-filled afternoon" with crafts, games, competitions and, of course, pancakes.

The majority of activities taking place at the event are aimed at Primary School children, however, siblings are also welcome and parents are reminded to stay with their children at all times.

The party starts at 2pm and will run until approximately 4pm. A Christian talk will take place in the afternoon, with the event being hosted by Longmeadow Evangelical Church.

The party takes place on Sunday March 6th, with only one ticket required per family. Tickets are free and can be pre-registered online.

2. Eat at The Waffle House, St Albans

The Waffle House in St Albans has been a family business since 1978, and despite not serving pancakes, the establishment still offers the same sweet or savoury choice.

A range of daily specials compliments old favourites such as "the big breakfast" and "chilli con carne" waffles. Sweet options such as the "banoffee" and "hot Dutch apple" offerings are also available.

All waffles are made fresh to order and gift vouchers are available to purchase.

The setting of a Grade II listed 16th-century watermill adds to the excitement, sitting on the River Ver in St Albans' conservation area.

3. Have an oriental Pancake Day, Welwyn Garden City

American-style "scotch" pancakes and French crepes are not the only way to celebrate pancake day, with the often overlooked Chinese pancakes also on offer.

These thin flour and water-based pancakes are often used to wrap peking duck and salad in a Cantonese Aromatic Duck recipe.

Tripadvisor's top-rated place to try these pancakes in Welwyn Garden City is Hakalok Restaurant, a traditionally Thai restaurant, not far from Knightsfield Park.

The establishment offers a lamb alternative that also comes with pancakes, if duck isn't your meat of choice.

4. Try out Potty's Diner, Potters Bar

Potty's Pancake and Burger Bar has been running since 2013 and is an American-themed diner, offering everything from waffles to burgers and, most importantly, pancakes.

It's booths, murals and memorabilia all add to the 1950's American decor, while milkshakes and coffee compliment the choice of either American-style small pancakes or French crepes.

The cafe's website proudly states: "The difference Potty’s does have from other places is the effort that’s gone into making every meal as healthy as possible, this is no greasy spoon.

"If you love a lively atmosphere that is reminiscent of a 50s diner then Potty Pancakes is the place to be."

5. Have a boozy Shrove Tuesday, Hitchin

The popular Pitcher & Piano bar and restaurant in Hitchin often serves pancakes on Shrove Tuesday despite its renown for bottomless brunches and cocktails.

Now in a range of towns and cities across the UK, the Pitcher & Piano offers " a sophisticated escape suited for every occasion" with a large and wide-ranging menu.

Roast dinners are available on Sundays, and a large breakfast offering is also on-hand, with the venue offering food options throughout the day.

The Hitchin branch is located on 31 Market Place, and promotes and airy and relaxed atmosphere.

6. Attend a rock concert, Harpenden

If pancakes aren't what you're looking for this Shrove Tuesday, then how about a rock concert?

The Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden is hosting the Zombies until March 5th, with opening night being March 1st, Pancake Day.

The British band originated from St Albans and began life by hitting the charts with She's Not There in the 1960's. Their other hits include Time of the Season, Care of Cell 44 and A Rose for Emily.

Tickets start at £27.50, with founding members Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent still leading the band.

7. Enjoy the religious side of Shrove Tuesday, Hatfield

For those wishing to mark the origins of Pancake Day, St Johns in Hatfield are inviting all to "enjoy in the fellowship and friendship" of the church.

The religious organisation are also providing pancakes from 6pm on March 1st.

The church is located on Bishop's Rise and is also hosting a prayer vigil for Ukraine from 7pm onwards.