Published: 7:30 PM September 7, 2021

Stevenage Old Town Live Music Festival is set for Sunday, October 3. - Credit: Old Town Live

Stevenage Old Town is welcoming people back to the high street with a free one-day music festival.

Old Town Live will showcase live bands from eight separate stages across Stevenage Old Town in bars, pubs and from on-street marquees on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Between noon and 10pm, a rotating programme of bands and singers from all genres will play 45-minute sets, with over 40 acts performing during the event.

Venues include the Red Lion, the Mulberry Tree, The Broken Seal Tap Room and the Old Town Bar.

The festival has been designed to encourage people back to their high streets to shop, enjoy local food and drink, and to support local music acts as they perform live after a protracted and enforced hiatus due to COVID-19.

Old Town Live is set for Stevenage on Sunday, October 3. - Credit: Old Town Live

Street food and festival market stalls will pepper pedestrian areas and family activities will keep the youngest people engaged.

Old Town Live is being delivered by local businesses in partnership with Stevenage Borough Council.

Event music director Kriss Lawrence, owner of The Practice Roomz, is curating the bands for the event.

He said: "Stevenage is a great music hub, so many excellent bands and artists live locally and we have put together an excellent line-up that will appeal to every music taste.

"We know that people are so ready to listen to live music again and the Old Town provides the perfect backdrop for this

event."

UK festival promoters Ben Allingham and Harry Currant believe that an inclusive and free to attend event like Old Town Live is exactly what Stevenage needs "to galvanise the local community".

They added: "Public safety is our priority, and we are looking forward to delivering a fun and family friendly event."

The Mulberry Tree is hosting one of the larger stages in the pub garden. Venue manager Steve Fraser explained why he jumped at the chance to become involved.

"Our high street is full of independent businesses and with over 20 hospitality businesses we have a world food offer.

"We have many outside seating areas, intimate bars and restaurants and with our street food offer there will be something for everyone."

Councillor Lloyd Briscoe is delighted to bring the Old Town’s music to a wider audience.

"The Old Town has an abundance of musicians and talented artists supporting the music industry, both locally and further afield, along with a wider supply chain of businesses who support the industry.

"In Middle Row, we have Coda Guitars one of the largest guitar, amp and accessories suppliers in the country and Revolution Records, who serve music enthusiasts from all walks of life.

"Old Town Live will bring together our wonderful niche music offer along with the superb food and drink offer from the many independent cafes and restaurants to celebrate both our leisure and cultural heritage to a wider audience.

"We are very much looking forward to a great day of entertainment and festive activities to bring the wider community of Stevenage together and support our great array of businesses on the High Street.”

Visit www.oldtownlive.co.uk where you can register your free attendance and watch the line-up as it evolves.