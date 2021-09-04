Video

Published: 10:26 PM September 4, 2021

Oasis' Noel Gallagher on stage at Knebworth Park on Saturday, August 10, 1996. - Credit: © Jill Furmanovsky

"Maybe I don't really wanna know..."

Oasis have revealed previously unseen footage of the band performing single Live Forever live at Knebworth in 1996.

Ahead of the cinematic release of the celebratory ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ documentary on Thursday, September 23, the Britpop legends have released Live Forever from the record-breaking iconic concerts with commentary from Noel Gallagher.

The audio has also been released, and is available to stream and download here, taken from the forthcoming live album released on November 19 via Big Brother Recordings.

The footage from the film also features commentary from Noel Gallagher, reflecting how the song changed Oasis’ trajectory from indie band to global powerhouse.

“We were a pretty decent band the night before I wrote Live Forever but it was indie music," says Noel.

"The day after I wrote Live Forever, we were gonna be the biggest band in the world. I knew it."

Directed by Grammy Award-winner Jake Scott, ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ celebrates the story of the special relationship between Oasis and their fans that made the largest concert of the 1990s possible.

It is told entirely in the moment through the eyes of the fans who were there, built around extensive and never before seen archive concert and backstage footage from the event, with additional interviews with the band and concert organisers.

Oasis Knebworth 1996 will be released in cinemas worldwide from Thursday, September 23. - Credit: Sony Music Entertainment / Black Dog Films

An album and DVD/Blu-ray of the Knebworth shows will be released on November 19 via Big Brother Recordings.

The special live album, also titled ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’, will be released on formats including 2CD and triple LP on heavyweight vinyl with the digital version of the album featuring HD audio.

The DVD will be available as a triple disc set including the cinematic documentary plus both nights of the live concert in full, edited by Dick Carruthers with audio mixed by Will Shapland in Dolby 5.1 surround sound, with the Blu-ray in single disc format.

Photo of Liam Gallagher performing live onstage, with Oasis logo behind him. - Credit: Roberta Parkin/Redferns /Getty Images

Oasis’ two record-breaking nights at Knebworth took place on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11, 1996, with over a quarter of a million young music fans from all over the world converging on Knebworth Park.

The documentary film is produced by Black Dog Films for Kosmic Kyte Ltd.

Brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher serve as executive producers.

It is financed and distributed by Sony Music Entertainment and will be released theatrically by Trafalgar Releasing.

Documentary film Oasis Knebworth 1996 is released in cinemas worldwide from September 23 via Trafalgar Releasing. - Credit: Supplied by DawBell



