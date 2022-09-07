Video

David Dawson, Emma Corrin and Harry Styles star in My Policeman. - Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Prime Video / © Amazon Content Services LLC

The official trailer for Harry Styles' forthcoming movie My Policeman has been released by Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Michael Grandage, romantic drama My Policeman is a beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions in 1950s Britain. You can watch the trailer for My Policeman below.

My Policeman stars Watermelon Sugar and As It Was singer Harry Styles, The Crown's Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett.

Based on the 2012 book of the same name by Bethan Roberts, the love triangle follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) as they embark on an emotional journey in the 1950s.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin star in My Policeman. Here they are pictured in Hitchin's outdoor pool. - Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video / © Amazon Content Services LLC

The film's first full length trailer shows former One Direction singer Harry Styles sitting by an open-air swimming pool with co-star Emma Corrin.

Scenes of the movie were filmed at Hitchin's outdoor pool in the summer of 2021.

My Policeman was also shot on location in Brighton, East Sussex, where the movie is set, and Venice, Italy.

As well as kissing Emma Corrin's character Marion, his future wife, the trailer also shows more of Tom's other relationship, with Harry Styles' policeman passionately kissing Patrick.

My Policeman starring Harry Styles can be seen in selected cinemas from October 21 and comes to Prime Video from November 4. - Credit: Prime Video

In the new trailer, Patrick says: "This love is all-consuming. I pity people that don't know what it feels like to be this in love."

Marion, meanwhile, tells husband Tom that Patrick is "trying to destroy" their marriage.

Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.





When is My Policeman released?

My Policeman can be seen in selected cinemas from October 21 and comes to Prime Video from November 4.

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson star in My Policeman. - Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video

Of the long-waited trailer, Michael Grandage Company posted on Instagram: "We’ve been longing to share this with you all, #MyPoliceman coming to selected cinemas from 21st October and @PrimeVideo 4th November."