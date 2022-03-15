Last chance to sign up for popular Muddy Mayhem event

Hundreds of muddy warriors are looking forward to the return of Muddy Mayhem - the fun, yet challenging 5k obstacle course in aid of local hospice care

People from across East and North Hertfordshire have signed up to the event, held in partnership between Garden House Hospice Care and Welwyn Garden City-based Isabel Hospice, which takes places at the scenic Woodhall Estate at Watton-at-Stone on Sunday.

There will also be a 1km Mini Muddy obstacle course for under 11s.

Online entry closes tomorrow (March 16) - and costs £35 adults, £25 for 11-16 years old and £5 for under 11s for Mini Muddy.

You can also sign up on the day at the event for £40 adults, £30 11-16 and £5 for under 11s.

Richard Harbon, head of events at Garden House Hospice Care, said: “Muddy Mayhem, held at the beautiful Woodhall Estate, promises to be extremely fun and we’re delighted to see that it has attracted a wide range of participants from across the region, including families, work colleagues, sports teams and groups of friends.

“Introducing our Mini Muddy course for the first time has also given our youngest supporters the opportunity to get involved too, with people of all ages and abilities coming together to raise as much money as possible for two fantastic hospices.”

To sign up to Muddy Mayhem, visit ghhospicecare.org.uk/events/muddymayhem by Wednesday, March 16.

Alternatively you can visit the registration point on the day at Woodhall Estate.