The Molly Vickers School of Dance presents Dance 2022 at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. - Credit: Molly Vickers School of Dance

Dancers from the Molly Vickers School of Dance return to the Stevenage stage this weekend.

Performers from the dance school present 'Dance 2022' at the Gordon Craig Theatre from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1.

"After being cancelled twice, due to the pandemic, our pupils are very excited to perform again at last!" said a spokesperson for the Stevenage-based dance school.

This year's long-awaited show will celebrate music of artists of today, as well as some big hit musical numbers from Les Misérables, Cats, Moulin Rouge, Chicago, Anything Goes, Shrek and much more.

'Dance 2022' features a mixture of ballet, tap, freestyle and contemporary dance, performed by pupils from the age of two years through to adult.

"There will be something for everyone on what will be a fantastic family night out, full of entertainment and special effects," added the Molly Vickers spokesperson.

Performances are at 7pm each night. Tickets cost £17, with concessions £2 off.

Tickets can be purchased directly from the Gordon Craig Theatre. Visit the website www.gordon-craig.co.uk or call the box office on 01438 363200.

For more on the Stevenage-based Molly Vickers School of Dance, visit https://mollyvickers.com/ and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MollyVickersDanceSchool