The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Things to do

Molly Vickers School of Dance returns to the Gordon Craig Theatre with 'Dance 2022'

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 11:45 AM April 28, 2022
The Molly Vickers School of Dance presents Dance 2022 at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

The Molly Vickers School of Dance presents Dance 2022 at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. - Credit: Molly Vickers School of Dance

Dancers from the Molly Vickers School of Dance return to the Stevenage stage this weekend.

Performers from the dance school present 'Dance 2022' at the Gordon Craig Theatre from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1.

"After being cancelled twice, due to the pandemic, our pupils are very excited to perform again at last!" said a spokesperson for the Stevenage-based dance school.

This year's long-awaited show will celebrate music of artists of today, as well as some big hit musical numbers from Les Misérables, Cats, Moulin Rouge, Chicago, Anything Goes, Shrek and much more.

'Dance 2022' features a mixture of ballet, tap, freestyle and contemporary dance, performed by pupils from the age of two years through to adult.

"There will be something for everyone on what will be a fantastic family night out, full of entertainment and special effects," added the Molly Vickers spokesperson.

The Molly Vickers School of Dance presents Dance 2022 at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

The Molly Vickers School of Dance presents Dance 2022 at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. - Credit: Molly Vickers School of Dance

Performances are at 7pm each night. Tickets cost £17, with concessions £2 off.

Tickets can be purchased directly from the Gordon Craig Theatre. Visit the website www.gordon-craig.co.uk or call the box office on 01438 363200.

For more on the Stevenage-based Molly Vickers School of Dance, visit https://mollyvickers.com/ and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MollyVickersDanceSchool

Stevenage News

Don't Miss

All branches of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire are set to close down on Friday, April 22

Food and Drink

Every branch of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire closing down this week

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The A602 Lytton Way, Stevenage is set to close across four nights between Monday, April 25 and Friday, April 29

Hertfordshire Highways

Stevenage main road to close for roadworks between April 25 and April 29

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The driver was caught in Stevenage's Roaring Meg Retail Park.

Stevenage mini left untaxed for three years

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Football Club have paid tribute after the death of record goalscorer Martin Gittings.

Obituary

Martin Gittings tribute: 'There has only ever been one Stevenage legend'

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon