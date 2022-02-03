Klub Kids and Mecca Bingo presents Boots Down Bingo in Stevenage on Sunday, March 13, 2022. - Credit: Klub Kids

It's eyes down for bingo in Stevenage with drag performers from RuPaul's shows.

Klub Kids and Mecca Bingo have teamed up for the Boots Down Bingo tour.

If you love bingo and drag, the Mecca Bingo hall in Danestrete, Stevenage, will be the place to be on Sunday, March 13.

The 18 plus night will merge bingo with drag queens, catwalks, dance-offs and performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race icons for the ultimate drag bingo party.

Hosted by drag artist Ophelia Balls and Coco Vadose, you can expect performances from Baga Chipz, Jimbo, Bailey J Mills and more.

Bailey J Mills tweeted: "I'm super excited to be doing boots down bingo @klubkids_uk with these icons get your dabbers ready!!!"

Baga Chipz also posted on social media: "BINGO! Can’t wait to tour with this lot at @meccabingo across the UK!"

Those attending are welcome to dress in drag, or wear their favourite two piece and kitten heels.

Klub Kids posted on Instagram: "WHO LOVES BINGO? WHO LOVES DRAG?

"Check out our collaboration with the Mecca Bingo halls all around the UK. As we build a production stage in each venue to bring you BOOTS DOWN BINGO.

"Expect an evening of high energy bingo with performances from the biggest drag stars from around the world."

Tickets are on sale now from £12, with big prizes to be won on the night.

It promises to be a bingo night full of fun, frolics and laughter.

Doors open at 9pm. This event is strictly for ages 18 plus and players are required to pay £4 on arrival for a bingo book.

Tickets available at klubkids.co.uk



