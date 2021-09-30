Published: 6:42 PM September 30, 2021

Whitechapel 1888 is the first play of the new season at Hitchin's Market Theatre. - Credit: Market Theatre

A scary new thriller set against the backdrop of the Jack the Ripper murders launches the Market Theatre's winter season in Hitchin.

The Sun Street venue opens its winter season on Thursday, October 7.

And with Halloween on the way and the nights drawing in, Whitechapel 1888 is the first play of the season.

For anyone who knows their history, Whitechapel is the famous district of London notorious with some of the Jack the Ripper murders.

This new drama takes place at that very time when Victorian London was right in the middle of this terrible nightmare.

Kirk Foster, Market Theatre's artistic director and the play's writer, said: “This is another one of our thrilling scary plays where the story twists and turns before reaching a shattering climax.

"It’s certainly not for the squeamish or easily frightened!”

Whitechapel 1888 stars Jodie Garnish and Amber Thomason. - Credit: Market Theatre

Whitechapel 1888 stars actors Amber Thomason and Jodie Garnish as barmaid and landlady of The Britannia Pub.

Although the story is fictionalised, it is based on true accounts of the time.

Alongside this new drama, the Hitchin theatre is also continuing its recently established 'Live Music' nights on a Friday and Saturday after a successful summer.

There will be local musicians performing after the play in the venue's cabaret bar from 8pm each week.

Theatre manager Glyn Doggett said: “We are back with a bang this winter and have a variety of events on including live music, Friday and Saturday, plays Thursday, Friday and Saturday, a quiz night every Thursday and recent additions of monthly Jazz Jam night and a Ukulele club.

"Following a disastrous year, we are keeping our fingers crossed that all continues as it is and we can welcome more and more people back over the coming months."

Local singer/guitarist James Maple will perform at the Market Theatre in Hitchin. - Credit: Supplied by Market Theatre

Whitechapel 1888 opens on Thursday, October 7 and runs until Saturday, November 13. Tickets cost from £11.

Live music is every Friday and Saturday from 8pm, with free entry.

For more details on all of the venue's upcoming events, visit www.markettheatre.co.uk.



