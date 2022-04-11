Surrounded by Lies cast members Sadie Townsend and Natasha Stiven. The play will open at the Market Theatre in Hitchin a week later than planned on Thursday, April 21. - Credit: Market Theatre

The opening of the Market Theatre's latest production has been delayed by a week due to a case of Covid in the cast.

New 'historical mystery' play Surrounded by Lies was set to open at the Hitchin entertainment venue later this week.

However, the play has been postponed a week and it will now open at the Sun Street venue on Thursday, April 21.

Extra dates have also now been added to make up for this, with additional performances set for Wednesday, April 27, Wednesday, May 4, and a matinee on Saturday, May 7 – the last day of its run.

The play tells the story of a woman, seemingly living alone in a small cottage, who is visited by an unexpected guest.

As a snowstorm rages outside, the play turns and flips through a series of conversations and incidents until the confusing situation is revealed.

The play stars Bedford-based actress Sadie Townsend as Agatha and London-based actress Natasha Stiven as Clare. Both are making their debut performances at the Hitchin theatre.

Writer and director Kirk Foster said: "This is a must for those who like their brains challenged.

"The play keeps you thinking throughout and there are a few shocks and surprises along the way that also make this quite a chilling piece of theatre."

The play runs until Saturday, May 7. Tickets can be booked via www.markettheatre.co.uk.