Madness will headline the Thursday at Standon Calling 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist

Madness will headline the opening night of next summer’s Standon Calling festival.

Standon Calling is set to return to Standon Lordship in the Hertfordshire countryside from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24, 2022.

And, for the first time in the festival’s history, the Thursday will feature a full day of music.

Headlining the main stage on the Thursday will be Suggs and his ‘Nutty Boys’ mates.

The Our House, It Must Be Love and Baggy Trousers ska pop favourites are the band who have been most requested by Standon attendees.

Festival founder and director Alex Trenchard is ecstatic to have finally booked the iconic band as the Standon Calling weekend expands to four full days of music.

“I’m absolutely delighted to finally bring Madness to the Main Stage as our first ever Thursday headliner,” said Alex.

“Madness have consistently been the most in-demand act for years now, and when I walk through the village, grab a sandwich from Days or have a local pint, Madness is always the band I’m asked to book.

“I’m delighted to say that 2022 is the year we’re making it happen!”

Madness will headline the Thursday line-up at Standon Calling 2022 with Gabrielle and The Subways also set to appear. - Credit: Standon Calling

Taking place only 45 minutes up the road from their North London home in the beautiful Hertfordshire countryside, there’s no better band to get you loosened up for a welcoming weekend escape – filled with music, comedy, late-night dancing, discovery, dogs and family fun!

Madness say: “Standon… It’s North London Calling… Madness are coming!

“It’s been over two years since we were let loose in the fields of green and we can’t wait."

And in a nod to one of Standon's regular events, Madness added: "Can we judge the dog show please?”

Dreams singer Gabrielle is set to appear at Standon Calling 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist

As well as Madness’ long-awaited Standon debut, next year’s Thursday line-up also boasts chart-topping Dreams and Rise singer Gabrielle.

Festival-goers can also expect a joyous Herts homecoming show from Welwyn Garden City’s The Subways.

The group, best known for single Rock & Roll Queen, will be bringing their high-octane live show to Standon Calling for the first time.

The Subways will play Standon Calling 2022. - Credit: Sarah Louise Bennett

Adding a spirited blend of reggae, ska-punk and uplifting hip hop to the mix, The Skints complement the weekend’s opening bill next to Croydon’s Nadia Rose, a rapper who’s come from growing up with her cousin Stormzy to working on songs with Rihanna and Melanie C.

Also joining the bill is Lucy Blue, a rising 19-year-old singer, songwriter and producer from Dublin, and King Charles.

The Cuban Brothers join the Thursday opening party for the first time, while the legendary Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club and Standon stalwarts Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno will also be appearing.

The Cuban Brothers join Standon Calling's Thursday opening party for the first time. - Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist

Club de Fromage also return to Standon.

Three more main stage headliners and many more acts are still to be announced, across over five stages of music, comedy, late night DJs and a whole host of family entertainment, parades and more.

For the first time, a limited number of Thursday day tickets are available, going on sale today alongside the remaining Tier 3 weekend tickets – which now include four headline shows.

All tickets are available via http://www.standon-calling.com/tickets



