Video

Published: 3:20 PM August 5, 2021 Updated: 3:28 PM August 5, 2021

Loveart by The Dream Engine can be seen in Stevenage town centre on Saturday, August 14. - Credit: The Dream Engine

An aerial acrobatics show will dazzle shoppers in Stevenage.

Loveart by The Dream Engine will be performed in the town centre on Saturday, August 14.

As part of Stevenage Borough Council’s plans to welcome residents and visitors back to the town, The Dream Engine will showcase their breathtaking skills in Stevenage Town Square.

The Dream Engine will perform their Loveart show, which sees aerial performers framed by a 12.5m high, air-filled heart structure.

Loveart by The Dream Engine is coming to Stevenage town centre. - Credit: Jason Gairn Photography

During the performance, fluctuations in pressure cause the structure to slowly pulse during the show, replicating a beating heart.

Councillor John Gardner, executive member for environment and regeneration at Stevenage Borough Council said: “This last year has been difficult for everyone.

"Now more than ever there is a need for safe open-air events which offer a route back to normality.

"We’re therefore thrilled to be able to offer such a unique spectacle in the heart of the town centre.”

Loveart by The Dream Engine is coming to Stevenage town centre. - Credit: Jason Gairn Photography

Performances will take place at noon, 1.30pm and 3pm, weather permitting.

Spectators can get the best view of the performance by the Joyride statue or the outskirts of Town Square.

Free parking will be available on the day between 8am and 6pm at the St George's multi-storey car park.

For more on The Dream Engine, visit www.thedreamengine.co.uk



