Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Things to do

Video

Aerial acrobatics show to be performed in the heart of Stevenage town centre

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 3:20 PM August 5, 2021    Updated: 3:28 PM August 5, 2021
Loveart by The Dream Engine can be seen in Stevenage town centre.

Loveart by The Dream Engine can be seen in Stevenage town centre on Saturday, August 14. - Credit: The Dream Engine

An aerial acrobatics show will dazzle shoppers in Stevenage.

Loveart by The Dream Engine will be performed in the town centre on Saturday, August 14.

As part of Stevenage Borough Council’s plans to welcome residents and visitors back to the town, The Dream Engine will showcase their breathtaking skills in Stevenage Town Square.

The Dream Engine will perform their Loveart show, which sees aerial performers framed by a 12.5m high, air-filled heart structure.

 Loveart by The Dream Engine is coming to Stevenage town centre.

Loveart by The Dream Engine is coming to Stevenage town centre. - Credit: Jason Gairn Photography

During the performance, fluctuations in pressure cause the structure to slowly pulse during the show, replicating a beating heart.

Councillor John Gardner, executive member for environment and regeneration at Stevenage Borough Council said: “This last year has been difficult for everyone.

"Now more than ever there is a need for safe open-air events which offer a route back to normality.

Most Read

  1. 1 Rapist faces 'considerable custodial sentence' after guilty verdict
  2. 2 Hitchin teenager convicted of raping three young people
  3. 3 Topping out ceremony marks significant progress to new bus interchange
  1. 4 Tributes paid to Arsenal fan who died of COVID-19 'caught at Euros final'
  2. 5 Motorcyclist dies after crash near Hitchin
  3. 6 Stevenage teen sentenced after sexually abusing young boys
  4. 7 Woman suffers facial injuries in pub assault
  5. 8 Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens Airbus' new £35 million facility
  6. 9 Herts Council has 'pattern of mishandling children's services complaints'
  7. 10 Submissions open for Hertfordshire charity photography exhibition

"We’re therefore thrilled to be able to offer such a unique spectacle in the heart of the town centre.”

 Loveart by The Dream Engine is coming to Stevenage town centre.

Loveart by The Dream Engine is coming to Stevenage town centre. - Credit: Jason Gairn Photography

Performances will take place at noon, 1.30pm and 3pm, weather permitting.

Spectators can get the best view of the performance by the Joyride statue or the outskirts of Town Square.

Free parking will be available on the day between 8am and 6pm at the St George's multi-storey car park.

For more on The Dream Engine, visit www.thedreamengine.co.uk


Days Out Guide
Visit Hertfordshire
Stevenage News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans have been submitted to regenerate Roebuck Retail Park in Stevenage

Planning and Development

Plans submitted to 'breathe new life' into Stevenage retail park

Matthew Smith, Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Police were called to reports that a man had fallen from a moving car on Fairlands Way, Stevenage yesterday (July 29)

Man suffers head injury after fall from moving car

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Market Place, Hitchin will become an 'Eat Alfresco' outdoor dining area from Monday, July 27. Pictur

Hate crime

Video of woman spewing racial hate in Hitchin goes viral

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A Cambridgeshire Constabulary police sergeant will appear at court charged with racially aggravated

Two arrests made after serious assault in town centre

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus