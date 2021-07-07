Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Things to do

Gallery

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague launches first prints collection with Desenio

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 11:19 AM July 7, 2021    Updated: 11:37 AM July 7, 2021
Molly-Mae Hague has created a collection of prints exclusively for Desenio.

Molly-Mae Hague has created a collection of prints exclusively for Desenio. - Credit: Desenio.

Former Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague has launched her first-ever photo collection for an online shop that sells affordable wall art.

The Love Island 2019 runner-up from Hitchin has created a collection of art prints exclusively for Desenio. The posters launched online on July 6.

UK brand ambassador Molly-Mae Hague has created a collection of prints for Desenio.

UK brand ambassador Molly-Mae Hague has created a collection of prints for Desenio. - Credit:  Desenio

“I’ve stayed very true to my own style and went with quite a tonal colour palette with small colour accents," said Molly-Mae, Desenio's official UK Ambassador for 2021.

"I think the style is really fresh and soft without being super feminine either.”

Her contemporary collection features tonal, meditative prints, with a focus on photography.

“I’ve always loved having Desenio prints in my home – they’re so easy to choose, and I can change them up whenever I want," said social media influencer Molly-Mae, who met her professional boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury on ITV2's Love Island series 5.

UK brand ambassador Molly-Mae Hague has created a collection of prints for Desenio.

UK brand ambassador Molly-Mae Hague has created a collection of prints for Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

"I think they really complete my interiors. Since I’m so into interior design, it was a really natural choice to pair up with Desenio to create my own collection."

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder trial teens 'stabbed and killed' Christopher Hewett on sister's doorstep
  2. 2 Arrest made in Great Ashby after suspected driving offence
  3. 3 'I was just waiting for it to explode': Hero lorry driver praised for efforts after devastating fire
  1. 4 Black Panther and Aladdin on screen at free outdoor cinema coming to Stevenage
  2. 5 Fire crews tackle lorry blaze in Hitchin
  3. 6 Flasher exposes himself to teenage girl in broad daylight
  4. 7 Schoolchildren host tea party to mark NHS' 73rd anniversary
  5. 8 New wellness weekend festival YOUPHORIA to bring 'fun and silliness' to Knebworth Park
  6. 9 Machine worker's mesothelioma death sparks appeal
  7. 10 Councillor pledges to help reverse allotment concession removal that left pensioners feeling 'ripped off'

The former Priory School pupil worked closely with the Desenio Design Studio to create her own capsule collection, inspired by her own style.

Molly-Mae Hague, Desenio's official UK Ambassador for 2021.

Molly-Mae Hague, Desenio's official UK Ambassador for 2021. - Credit: Desenio

Molly-Mae, 22, added: “It was a really collaborative process; the Design Studio were so helpful and gave me so much inspiration.

"I’m a very visual person, so being able to see and choose between the various styles was really helpful for me and helped me bring my vision to life in a really natural way.” 

Fashion elements and uplifting quotes are also in focus, making the range of prints a stylish addition to any home this summer.

Graphite Swimsuit from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio.

Graphite Swimsuit from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

Molly-Mae added: “I have never been someone who wears lots of bright colours. I’m much more the kind of person who wears natural tones.

"If you look at my Instagram, I try to keep everything quite tonal and that's definitely the theme with my interiors, too.

Molly-Mae Hague's collection of prints for Desenio features tonal, meditative prints with a focus on photography.

Molly-Mae Hague's collection of prints for Desenio features tonal, meditative prints with a focus on photography. Fashion elements and uplifting quotes are also in focus. - Credit: Desenio

"I’d say that in my home I go for timeless rather than trend, so even though my style might evolve, it's always going to be within the same colour palette – greys, beiges, creams, and black and white.”

Molly-Mae's Ambassador Collection is available to purchase now from the Desenio website.

Molly-Mae Hague has created an Ambassador Collection of prints for Desenio.

Molly-Mae Hague has created an Ambassador Collection of prints for Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

Magnificent Arches poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio.

Magnificent Arches poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

Calming Sea poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio.

Calming Sea poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

As a Feather poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio

As a Feather poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

Flying Birds poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio.

Flying Birds poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

Create the Life poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio.

Create the Life poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

Swirly Globe poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio.

Swirly Globe poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

Find a Way poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. 

Find a Way poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio


Interiors
Hitchin News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A speed restriction is in place on trains between Royston and Cambridge. Picture: Nick Gill

Updated

Emergency services attend incident at Stevenage train station

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A view of Lytton Way in Stevenage taken from the bridge

Hertfordshire County Council

Safety concerns over 'premature' road changes

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Overgrown footpath 030, which links Haycroft Road and Whitesmead Road in Stevenage

Hertfordshire County Council

Resident speaks of lack of maintenance to Stevenage right of way

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Whiteway Ground Breaking Event - Chalkdene - 28/6/2021

Housing

Work begins on new affordable housing scheme in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus