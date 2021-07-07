Gallery

Published: 11:19 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 11:37 AM July 7, 2021

Molly-Mae Hague has created a collection of prints exclusively for Desenio. - Credit: Desenio.

Former Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague has launched her first-ever photo collection for an online shop that sells affordable wall art.

The Love Island 2019 runner-up from Hitchin has created a collection of art prints exclusively for Desenio. The posters launched online on July 6.

UK brand ambassador Molly-Mae Hague has created a collection of prints for Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

“I’ve stayed very true to my own style and went with quite a tonal colour palette with small colour accents," said Molly-Mae, Desenio's official UK Ambassador for 2021.

"I think the style is really fresh and soft without being super feminine either.”

Her contemporary collection features tonal, meditative prints, with a focus on photography.

“I’ve always loved having Desenio prints in my home – they’re so easy to choose, and I can change them up whenever I want," said social media influencer Molly-Mae, who met her professional boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury on ITV2's Love Island series 5.

UK brand ambassador Molly-Mae Hague has created a collection of prints for Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

"I think they really complete my interiors. Since I’m so into interior design, it was a really natural choice to pair up with Desenio to create my own collection."

The former Priory School pupil worked closely with the Desenio Design Studio to create her own capsule collection, inspired by her own style.

Molly-Mae Hague, Desenio's official UK Ambassador for 2021. - Credit: Desenio

Molly-Mae, 22, added: “It was a really collaborative process; the Design Studio were so helpful and gave me so much inspiration.

"I’m a very visual person, so being able to see and choose between the various styles was really helpful for me and helped me bring my vision to life in a really natural way.”

Fashion elements and uplifting quotes are also in focus, making the range of prints a stylish addition to any home this summer.

Graphite Swimsuit from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

Molly-Mae added: “I have never been someone who wears lots of bright colours. I’m much more the kind of person who wears natural tones.

"If you look at my Instagram, I try to keep everything quite tonal and that's definitely the theme with my interiors, too.

Molly-Mae Hague's collection of prints for Desenio features tonal, meditative prints with a focus on photography. Fashion elements and uplifting quotes are also in focus. - Credit: Desenio

"I’d say that in my home I go for timeless rather than trend, so even though my style might evolve, it's always going to be within the same colour palette – greys, beiges, creams, and black and white.”

Molly-Mae's Ambassador Collection is available to purchase now from the Desenio website.

Molly-Mae Hague has created an Ambassador Collection of prints for Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

Magnificent Arches poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

Calming Sea poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

As a Feather poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

Flying Birds poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

Create the Life poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

Swirly Globe poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio

Find a Way poster from Molly-Mae Hague’s collection with Desenio. - Credit: Desenio



