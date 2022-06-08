Piece of grass from Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park 2022 gigs going for more than £65k on eBay
- Credit: eBay/ user: dwadav.aioxj9d
A piece of grass from Liam Gallagher's gigs at Knebworth Park over the weekend is being sold on eBay – with bids having topped £65,000.
The former Oasis frontman played two nights at Knebworth on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.
Thousands attended the two shows as Liam Gallagher returned to the grounds of Knebworth House 26 years after Oasis also played two huge concerts there in 1996.
A small tuft of grass from Knebworth Park is now listed for sale on auction site eBay.
Titled 'Grass From Liam Gallagher at Knebworth 2022', the item is being sold by user dwadav.aioxj9d.
As of 8.30am today (Wednesday, June 8), the piece of grass was going for £55,600 after attracting more than 90 bids.
Since then the bidding has climbed to over £65,000.
Its condition is described as 'new' and the seller from Stourbridge is keeping postage down to £0.95.
However, the seller won't accept returns for this item.
There's still time to bid with the auction ending in four days – on Sunday, June 12.
You can view the item on eBay here.