The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Things to do

Piece of grass from Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park 2022 gigs going for more than £65k on eBay

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 9:41 AM June 8, 2022
A piece of grass from Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park is for sale on eBay - with bids having now topped £65,000.

A piece of grass from Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park is for sale on eBay - with bids having now topped £65,000. - Credit: eBay/ user: dwadav.aioxj9d

A piece of grass from Liam Gallagher's gigs at Knebworth Park over the weekend is being sold on eBay – with bids having topped £65,000.

The former Oasis frontman played two nights at Knebworth on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.

Thousands attended the two shows as Liam Gallagher returned to the grounds of Knebworth House 26 years after Oasis also played two huge concerts there in 1996.

This piece of grass from Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park is for sale on eBay - with bids having topped £60,000.

This piece of grass from Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park is for sale on eBay - with bids having topped £60,000. - Credit: eBay/ user: dwadav.aioxj9d

A small tuft of grass from Knebworth Park is now listed for sale on auction site eBay.

Titled 'Grass From Liam Gallagher at Knebworth 2022', the item is being sold by user dwadav.aioxj9d.

A piece of grass from Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park is for sale on eBay - with bids having topped £55,000.

A piece of grass from Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park is for sale on eBay - with bids having topped £55,000 earlier today. - Credit: eBay/ user: dwadav.aioxj9d

As of 8.30am today (Wednesday, June 8), the piece of grass was going for £55,600 after attracting more than 90 bids.

Since then the bidding has climbed to over £65,000. 

Its condition is described as 'new' and the seller from Stourbridge is keeping postage down to £0.95.

However, the seller won't accept returns for this item.

Most Read

  1. 1 Critical incident declared at Lister Hospital in Stevenage
  2. 2 Bungalow closed due to tenant's 'anti-social behaviour'
  3. 3 Study reveals safest Herts towns in a zombie apocalypse
  1. 4 Platinum Jubilee celebrations in pictures - residents bring out the bunting for 70-year reign
  2. 5 Paedophile caught by police officer pretending to be 13-year-old girl
  3. 6 Family run dance school forced to leave community centre as council announces plans for new library
  4. 7 Care home welcomes school children for Platinum Jubilee celebrations
  5. 8 Pupils celebrate Queen’s Jubilee with summer fete fun
  6. 9 Annual Letchworth Festival back in full swing!
  7. 10 Free ice-cream for your views on plans to refurbish a Hitchin play area

There's still time to bid with the auction ending in four days – on Sunday, June 12.

You can view the item on eBay here.

Knebworth House
Music
Knebworth News

Don't Miss

Traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper queues on the A1(M) near Stevenage ahead of Liam Gallagher's Knebworth concert (June 3)

Herts Live News | Updated

Bumper-to-bumper queues on A1(M) before Liam Gallagher concert at Knebworth

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Luton Crown Court, where Patrick Sharp, 18, of Stevenage, appeared via video-link

Luton Crown Court

Date set for trial of man suspected of killing Kajetan Migdal

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Extra tickets for Liam Gallagher's two Knebworth Park shows have been released.

Music

Liam Gallagher setlist for Knebworth Park concert return

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage singer-songwriter Gabz has come out as transgender

TikTok

Stevenage Britain's Got Talent star comes out as transgender

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon