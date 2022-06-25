Programme of one-off summer workshops at The Settlement

The Letchworth Settlement has launched a summer school with workshops for all budding artists - Credit: Letchworth Settlement

The Letchworth Educational Settlement has announced a programme of 25 varied workshops for budding artists in the town.

The Settlement Summer School is a new format for adult education at the centre, with workshops designed to allow people to experiment with new subject areas, skills and art forms.

The first workshop on offer is songwriting, which aims to take students through all stages of creating a new song – in just one weekend, on July 23 and 24.

The workshop is open to all, regardless of songwriting experience or ability to play a musical instrument.

The aim for these workshops is to be an enjoyable social experience, with students working together in a small group - and sharing the songs created in an informal event on the Sunday afternoon.

There will also be art workshops, crafts, creative writing and many more subjects on offer within the summer school.

Chair of the Settlement management committee Hilary Kemp said: “The new Summer School is one of our innovative ideas which we hope will help people unfamiliar with the Settlement, experience what we have to offer.

"Trying one or more short ‘taster’ sessions gives new students a flavour of what learning with the Settlement is all about."

As part of the Letchworth Festival Art Trail, the Settlement will also hold an event on June 26 called ‘The Settlement Celebrates Art’, which will be a vibrant showcase of students’ new creative work.

The doors open at 11am, and the exhibition will run until 5pm.

As the exhibition is based in the historic Settlement building, this day is also an opportunity to see inside an example of classic early Letchworth architecture.

One final event that has been organised by the Settlement is a one-off performance by the London Accordion Orchestra at 3pm on Saturday, July 2, at the Broadway Cinema & Theatre.

Tickets cost £15 from www.broadway-letchworth.com or £12 for members of the Settlement and the Letchworth Arts and Leisure Group.

All 25 workshops at The Settlement Summer School - which runs from July 23 to August 23 - are available to browse and book on the website.