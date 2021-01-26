Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Video

View art gallery's latest exhibition online

Alan Davies

Published: 11:48 AM January 26, 2021    Updated: 12:18 PM January 26, 2021
The Letchworth Open exhibition at Broadway Gallery

The Letchworth Open exhibition at Broadway Gallery - Credit: Broadway Gallery

You can view a gallery's latest art exhibition from the comfort of your own home.

Almost 300 artists from the local area are taking part in The Letchworth Open exhibition at the Broadway Gallery.

It is a celebration of the garden city's creative community, and an acknowledgement of how art and culture helped us all throughout the last year.

A virtual tour of the Letchworth Open at the Broadway Gallery.

A 360° virtual tour of the Letchworth Open at the Broadway Gallery. - Credit: Broadway Gallery

While the arts centre cannot yet open to the public, you can explore a virtual 360° tour. 

Letchworth-based filmmaker Bradley Martin has also put together a lovely introduction to Broadway Gallery’s latest exhibition.

To explore the digital showcase of the exhibition visit broadway-letchworth.com/TheOpen  You can also view it here.

Follow the gallery on Instagram @broadway_studio_gallery to stay up to date with digital events and activities launching over the coming weeks.

Broadway Gallery also wants you to join in with Letchworth Open Windows as part of the exhibition.


Letchworth Open Windows - Credit: Broadway Gallery, Letchworth

Display artwork in your window so that locals can enjoy a town-wide exhibition while out for their daily lockdown exercise.

Share your photos with Broadway Gallery to be featured in the digital showcase and art map.


Letchworth Garden City News

