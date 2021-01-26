View art gallery's latest exhibition online

Video

You can view a gallery's latest art exhibition from the comfort of your own home.

Almost 300 artists from the local area are taking part in The Letchworth Open exhibition at the Broadway Gallery.

It is a celebration of the garden city's creative community, and an acknowledgement of how art and culture helped us all throughout the last year.

A 360° virtual tour of the Letchworth Open at the Broadway Gallery. - Credit: Broadway Gallery

While the arts centre cannot yet open to the public, you can explore a virtual 360° tour.

Letchworth-based filmmaker Bradley Martin has also put together a lovely introduction to Broadway Gallery’s latest exhibition.

To explore the digital showcase of the exhibition visit broadway-letchworth.com/TheOpen You can also view it here.

Letchworth Open Windows - Credit: Broadway Gallery, Letchworth

Display artwork in your window so that locals can enjoy a town-wide exhibition while out for their daily lockdown exercise.

