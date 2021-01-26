Video
View art gallery's latest exhibition online
- Credit: Broadway Gallery
You can view a gallery's latest art exhibition from the comfort of your own home.
Almost 300 artists from the local area are taking part in The Letchworth Open exhibition at the Broadway Gallery.
It is a celebration of the garden city's creative community, and an acknowledgement of how art and culture helped us all throughout the last year.
While the arts centre cannot yet open to the public, you can explore a virtual 360° tour.
Letchworth-based filmmaker Bradley Martin has also put together a lovely introduction to Broadway Gallery’s latest exhibition.
To explore the digital showcase of the exhibition visit broadway-letchworth.com/TheOpen You can also view it here.
Follow the gallery on Instagram @broadway_studio_gallery to stay up to date with digital events and activities launching over the coming weeks.
Broadway Gallery also wants you to join in with Letchworth Open Windows as part of the exhibition.
Display artwork in your window so that locals can enjoy a town-wide exhibition while out for their daily lockdown exercise.
Share your photos with Broadway Gallery to be featured in the digital showcase and art map.