The Corgi Toys Bond Bug and Josh Tidy, Curator of Exhibitions and Operations at The Garden City Collection. - Credit: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

A double award win has inspired a Letchworth museum's 2022 exhibitions and events.

In December, The Garden City Collection was awarded 'Hertfordshire’s Museum Object of the Year Award', for their Corgi Toys Bond Bug.

The iconic car was designed by Tom Karen at Ogle – a design company based in Letchworth Garden City since 1960.

Inspired by the win, The Garden City Collection has announced the development of a new exhibition celebrating the work of Tom Karen and Ogle, to be opened at The Museum at One Garden City in June 2022.

The exhibition will showcase designs of world-famous creations, including the Raleigh Chopper, Bush TR230 Radio and Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder from Star Wars.

Organisers of the exhibition have put a call out for contributors.

Did you work for Ogle or know someone who did? Do you have a link to Ogle’s history?

The company has been based in Letchworth since 1960, and The Garden City Collection would love to speak to anyone who has a story, or any memorabilia that they’d like to display in the exhibition.

To help, get in touch with Josh Tidy on josh.tidy@letchworth.com

The Garden City Collection officials were also delighted and honoured to receive a special 'Creative Response Award' for their outdoor museum project, set up to ensure the museum could continue to operate during the lockdown.

As the world continues to adapt to post-pandemic life, the Outdoor Museum Project will continue throughout 2022, in parallel with the traditional indoor exhibitions and activities.

Josh Tidy, curator of exhibitions and operations at The Garden City Collection said: “2021 was such a

difficult year for most of us, and it was a real boost for us to be recognised by the Herfordshire

Association of Museums for our response.

"Not to mention how pleased we were to get recognition for that iconic Letchworth legacy – The Bond Bug!

"We’re pleased to be able to carry these successes forward into 2022 and look forward to welcoming visitors to our indoor and outdoor events and exhibitions as we get into the year.”

Those interested in finding out more about the 2022 events, or taking part, should visit www.letchworth.com, or follow @GC_collection on Twitter for regular updates.