Letchworth cinema remains closed due to lockdown

Published: 2:08 PM January 5, 2021

Movie lovers in Letchworth will have to wait for their film fix at the garden city's cinema.

Even before the government announced another national lockdown in England, the cinema and theatre in Eastcheap was already temporarily closed due to Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions.

Hopes of the venue opening again this month were quashed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, the Broadway Cinema & Theatre had posted on Instagram: "We really missed you over the Christmas break, but as we still fall under Tier 4 restrictions Broadway Cinema will remain temporarily closed.

"Anyone who booked a ticket for a screening that has been cancelled will receive a full refund, or be given the opportunity to donate it to the Letchworth Foodbank.

"The safety of our staff is priority, so please do bear with us. We will refund you as soon as it is safe for our staff to be back in the office."

The Instagram post added: "Thank you for all your support and we will see you all again soon! #BroadwayCinema #Letchworth #IndependentCinema"