Don’t Stop Believin'... Letchworth Arcadians celebrate successful live performance return

Letchworth Arcadians successfully returned to the stage with The Sound of Movies 3. - Credit: Letchworth Arcadians

Letchworth Arcadians made a triumphant return during a wonderful week celebrating The Sound of Movies 3.

The musical society performed to sell-out audiences at the Icknield Centre and there was a standing ovation at the end each night as the audience joined in Don’t Stop Believin'.

This was Arcadians at their best, with close harmony singing and an abundance of enjoyment from both the cast and the audience.

Everyone was just delighted to be able to get out and see live music again.

Credit must go to director David Walker and musical director Ben Austin, who put together a cleverly orchestrated collection of movie music from the 1950s until the present day.

With film clips running alongside the Arcadians singing, it made many people want to rush home and re-watch some iconic movies.

But there is no time to sit back and rest for the Arcadians now.

Rehearsals have already started for their Easter production of Me and My Girl to be performed at St Christopher School Theatre from April 6 to April 9, 2022.

Tickets are on sale soon.