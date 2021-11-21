Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Things to do

Don’t Stop Believin'... Letchworth Arcadians celebrate successful live performance return

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 2:00 PM November 21, 2021
Letchworth Arcadians

Letchworth Arcadians successfully returned to the stage with The Sound of Movies 3. - Credit: Letchworth Arcadians

Letchworth Arcadians made a triumphant return during a wonderful week celebrating The Sound of Movies 3.

The musical society performed to sell-out audiences at the Icknield Centre and there was a standing ovation at the end each night as the audience joined in Don’t Stop Believin'.

This was Arcadians at their best, with close harmony singing and an abundance of enjoyment from both the cast and the audience.

Everyone was just delighted to be able to get out and see live music again.

Credit must go to director David Walker and musical director Ben Austin, who put together a cleverly orchestrated collection of movie music from the 1950s until the present day.

With film clips running alongside the Arcadians singing, it made many people want to rush home and re-watch some iconic movies.

But there is no time to sit back and rest for the Arcadians now.

Most Read

  1. 1 Town square altercation onlookers urged to come forward
  2. 2 When are Hitchin's Christmas lights being switched on?
  3. 3 Stevenage Christmas lights switch-on: All you need to know
  1. 4 When is Letchworth's Christmas lights switch-on?
  2. 5 Donations flood in for dad-to-be fighting brain tumour
  3. 6 Two arrested after metal theft in Letchworth
  4. 7 Stevenage the talk of the town as penalty gives them a huge win over Colchester United
  5. 8 Herts police officer charged with string of child sexual abuse offences
  6. 9 How the law around using your phone while driving is changing
  7. 10 New book commemorates Stevenage's 'pioneering new town centre'

Rehearsals have already started for their Easter production of Me and My Girl to be performed at St Christopher School Theatre from April 6 to April 9, 2022.

Tickets are on sale soon.

Music
Theatre
Arts & Culture
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Herts police are appealing for those with information on a burglary at Next in Stevenage on October 18 to come forward

Herts Live

Town centre burglary prompts CCTV appeal

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace has a big decision to make in the next couple of days and weeks.

Stevenage FC | Opinion

Mouth of the Tyne: Where next for Stevenage after Alex Revell's departure?

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Remembrance Sunday in Stevenage

Remembrance Sunday | Gallery

Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Stevenage

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon