Published: 7:15 PM September 13, 2021

It's almost showtime again for Letchworth Arcadians Musical Society, who will be putting on The Sound of Movies 3 at The Icknield Centre. - Credit: Letchworth Arcadians Musical Society

Letchworth Arcadians are jumping for joy at the return of live performances.

And that’s not all they are celebrating. At the Arcadians' recent annual general meeting it was agreed to change the name of the society.

The society, which has been a part of the Letchworth musical landscape for over 60 years, decided to change its name from Letchworth Arcadians Amateur Operatic Society to Letchworth Arcadians Musical Society as it reflected what they are all about.

The society's website states: "Following a testing 18 months and an unfortunate postponement of live theatre as we knew it, the committee spent many months working tirelessly behind the scenes to keep the society running.

"One thing that has changed is our name and logo. What better way to restart live theatre productions."

The renamed Letchworth Arcadians Musical Society (LAMS) returned to rehearsals at the end of July, and members are now preparing for their first performances back on stage following lockdown.

They will be presenting The Sound of Movies 3 at The Icknield Centre in Letchworth from Thursday, November 11 to Saturday, November 13, 2021.

This will be an evening of songs from some of the most iconic movies of all time.

LAMS' red carpet-worthy cast will be showcasing songs from the likes of classic Singin’ in the Rain and Sister Act to A Star is Born and Hairspray plus many more.

"This is the third in our Sound of Movies trilogy," said chairman Mary Driver.

"Why not come along and join us for this table show where there will be an opportunity to spread out in this venue which is ideal for live musical performances?"

Tickets can be purchased now from www.ticketsource.co.uk/letchworth-arcadians or by calling 07511 519387.

Tickets are £15 for all performances, with evening shows at 7.30pm.

Concessions are available for the Saturday 2.30pm matinee only at £13, and if you book a table of eight seats, there will be two free bottles of Prosecco waiting for you at your table.

In the event the show is cancelled due to COVID-19, all ticket holders will receive a full refund.

"Come and help us celebrate the return of live theatre," added Mary.

For more on Letchworth Arcadians Musical Society, visit www.letchworth-arcadians.co.uk



