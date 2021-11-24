Ladies night tackling violence against women and girls hailed a huge success
- Credit: Emma Hart
A ladies only night held in Hitchin over the weekend has raised more than £600 for rape and domestic abuse charities.
In light of the ongoing conversation around the safety of women and girls, Emma Hart and Amanda Ashley organised the event at The Block, which included karaoke, glitter, face painting and a raffle - with all proceeds split evenly between Rape Crisis and Centre for Women's Justice.
Stevenage's Emma, 30, expressed her joy at how well the event went, saying: "What made me feel like it had been a success is that I had so many messages the next day from women who had come.
"Some had attended on their own, and they were saying to me that they'd never do that in their lives. So to feel that they could come on their own and just make friends with other women...everyone spoke to each other.
"It was just such a different atmosphere. You could tell that no one felt any type of way. People were being silly and carefree. It went so well and had a great turn-out."
Emma drew on her own experience of sexual violence when planning the inaugural event, and was eager to do her bit to tackle the issue of violence against women and girls.
Although in an ideal world women-only events needn't happen, Emma shared how she was overjoyed at how safe everyone felt, letting go of all inhibitions and worries of the outside world.
Most Read
- 1 Emergency services called to crash on A1(M)
- 2 Work begins on Gresley Park site for 600 homes
- 3 Two men arrested following Roaring Meg fight
- 4 A taste of what's to come: We look at Tranquil Turtle's menu ahead of opening
- 5 Council's bid for Churchgate leasehold unsuccessful
- 6 Hitchin Christmas lights switch-on in pictures
- 7 Inside how a North Herts primary school is keeping uniform prices low
- 8 Comedian Richard Herring's £30k gesture to people who saved his life
- 9 New homes plan met with concerns about safety of pupils
- 10 County council approves new SEND strategy for Hertfordshire
"That's why it was such a beautiful night," she explained.
"The next day I felt a bit flat, because the idea of why we're having to do this makes me really upset. I think that the world we live in today is just mad - that this is something we have to think about. But there was something so beautiful about it just being women and everyone feeling at ease."
The safe celebration of women - which solely had female staff - boasted a guest appearance from Hitchin's very own drag artist Magenta Slipperz and talented young DJ K-Splash Kammy, who Emma said was "incredible and a credit to the night".
There are already calls for Emma and Amanda to host a second event, something Emma is keen to do.
"Definitely, after how well it went, I'll do another. I'm really overwhelmed by it. It was a special night, for sure."