The Comet > Things to do

It's Ladies' Day for members of drama group HATS in Meppershall

Alan Davies

Published: 3:00 PM September 28, 2022
Beth Winfield, Liz Stevens, Linda Winfield and Eleanor Hancock rehearsing for HATS Drama Group's production of Ladies' Day

Beth Winfield, Liz Stevens, Linda Winfield and Eleanor Hancock rehearsing for HATS Drama Group's production of Ladies' Day by Amanda Whittington. - Credit: K Lander

HATS Drama Group are off to the races in Meppershall over the next two weekends.

Members of the amateur theatrical company are performing the award-winning comedy Ladies' Day by Amanda Whittington.

Royal Ascot was moved to York in 2003 due to the renovation work taking place at the Ascot Racecourse.

Dramatist Amanda Whittington wrote a lovely comedy about four women from Hull who decide to head to Ascot Ladies' Day at the York races.

The ladies rehearsing for HATS Drama Group's production of Ladies' Day by Amanda Whittington.

The ladies rehearsing for HATS Drama Group's production of Ladies' Day by Amanda Whittington. - Credit: K Lander

The fish-filleting foursome are Pearl, Jan, Shelley and Linda.

Shelley in the show is played by Beth Winfield, Pearl by Liz Stevens, Jan by Linda Winfield, and Linda by Emily Hancock.

Life has been a hard slog for these fish-filleting friends, but as factory hairnets make way for fascinators, their fortunes begin to change as they hit the races for an unforgettable day out.

The four fish-filleting friends from Hull with factory supervisor Joe in Ladies' Day by Amanda Whittington.

The four fish-filleting friends from Hull in the processing plant with factory supervisor Joe, played by Keith Lander, in Ladies' Day by Amanda Whittington. - Credit: K Lander

Champagne and secrets are spilled, as tempers fray and friendships are tested.

Yet their accumulator bet keeps on winning. If luck and nerves hold the jackpot beckons!

The cast also includes Jamie Ward, Arthur Jackson, Keith Lander, Lee Masters and Peter Winfield. 

Directed by Ray Wood, Ladies' Day is being performed by HATS Drama Group at Meppershall Village Hall, near Shefford, on Friday, September 30 and Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 1 and Saturday, October 8 at 7.30pm.

Rehearsals for HATS Drama Group's production of Ladies' Day by Amanda Whittington.

Rehearsals for HATS Drama Group's production of Ladies' Day by Amanda Whittington. - Credit: K Lander

Tickets for performances at the venue in Walnut Tree Way are £12 each. Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/hats-drama or telephone 0333 666 3366.

You can follow HATS on Facebook @HATSDramaMeppershall.

Rehearsals for HATS Drama Group's production of Ladies' Day by Amanda Whittington.

Rehearsals for HATS Drama Group's production of Ladies' Day by Amanda Whittington. - Credit: K Lander

Theatre
Henlow News
Bedfordshire News

