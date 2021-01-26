Video
Watch drone video of Knebworth House in the snow
- Credit: Rob Ryder
Snow turned historic Knebworth House into a winter wonderland this week.
Knebworth-based photographer Rob Ryder captured these stunning images of the Hertfordshire stately home from the air on Monday morning.
Drone video footage also shows the Gothic mansion and surrounding parkland in all its splendour, with a blanket of snow making for a picture-postcard winter scene.
Rob, the official photographer at Knebworth House, posted on his Instagram page: "@knebworth_house looks absolutely stunning smothered in the fresh #snow I thought I’d get this footage before it all disappeared #sunshine #wintersmorning #cold #fresh #knebworth #hertfordshire #myhertfordshire"
