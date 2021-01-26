Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Things to do

Video

Watch drone video of Knebworth House in the snow

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 10:09 AM January 26, 2021    Updated: 10:29 AM January 26, 2021
Knebworth House in the snow

Knebworth House in the snow - Credit: Rob Ryder

Snow turned historic Knebworth House into a winter wonderland this week.

Knebworth-based photographer Rob Ryder captured these stunning images of the Hertfordshire stately home from the air on Monday morning.

Knebworth House in the snow

Knebworth House in the snow, taken from the air. - Credit: Rob Ryder

Drone video footage also shows the Gothic mansion and surrounding parkland in all its splendour, with a blanket of snow making for a picture-postcard winter scene.

Knebworth House in the snow

Snow turned Knebworth House into a winter wonderland. - Credit: Rob Ryder

Rob, the official photographer at Knebworth House, posted on his Instagram page: "@knebworth_house looks absolutely stunning smothered in the fresh #snow I thought I’d get this footage before it all disappeared  #sunshine #wintersmorning #cold #fresh #knebworth #hertfordshire #myhertfordshire"

Knebworth House in the snow

Knebworth House in the snow - Credit: Rob Ryder

For more of Rob's pictures, follow @robryderphoto on Instagram or visit www.knebworthparkphotographic.com

Knebworth House in the snow

Knebworth House in the snow - Credit: Rob Ryder

Knebworth House
Knebworth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Confirmation that Stevenage Five Guys restaurant is coming soon

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon

How many people in Stevenage were fined for breaking COVID-19 laws?

Jacob Thorburn

person

Police attend Arlesey funeral after COVID-19 guidelines breached

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon

Planning and Development

SG1 regeneration officially under way as holding direction is lifted

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus