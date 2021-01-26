Watch drone video of Knebworth House in the snow

Video

Published: 10:09 AM January 26, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM January 26, 2021

Snow turned historic Knebworth House into a winter wonderland this week.

Knebworth-based photographer Rob Ryder captured these stunning images of the Hertfordshire stately home from the air on Monday morning.

Knebworth House in the snow, taken from the air. - Credit: Rob Ryder

Drone video footage also shows the Gothic mansion and surrounding parkland in all its splendour, with a blanket of snow making for a picture-postcard winter scene.

Snow turned Knebworth House into a winter wonderland. - Credit: Rob Ryder

Rob, the official photographer at Knebworth House, posted on his Instagram page: "@knebworth_house looks absolutely stunning smothered in the fresh #snow I thought I’d get this footage before it all disappeared #sunshine #wintersmorning #cold #fresh #knebworth #hertfordshire #myhertfordshire"

Knebworth House in the snow - Credit: Rob Ryder

For more of Rob's pictures, follow @robryderphoto on Instagram or visit www.knebworthparkphotographic.com