Halloween half-term fun at Knebworth Gardens as popular trail returns this October

Published: 11:31 AM September 13, 2021

Get your broomsticks, hats and magic wands at the ready and venture into the Knebworth Gardens Halloween Trail.

The popular Halloween Trail will run from Monday, October 25 to Friday, October 29 at the Hertfordshire estate, with tickets now on sale.

Look out for bats, witches, ghosts and lots more along the way.

The Halloween Garden Trail will return to Knebworth this October over the half-term. - Credit: Knebworth House

This Halloween event will have your little monsters following a trail around Knebworth Gardens looking for all things Halloween by solving the clues and Halloween riddles, and taking part in fun-filled activities and crafts.

A prize for every paying child can be collected at the end of the visit.

Fancy dress is encouraged for both children and adults, and the Knebworth Garden Halloween Trail will be suitable for little monsters of all ages.

Tickets include access to the Dinosaur Trail and Gardens. The Adventure Playground at Knebworth will not be open for October half-term.

Tickets for children are £8.50, and £7 per adult, with pre-booking essential.

The Garden Terrace Tea Room will be open and offering a selection of seasonal treats and snacks as well as hot and cold drinks.

Knebworth Barns will also be hosting a Halloween Sunday lunch on October 31.

After enjoying a three-course themed seasonal roast lunch, children can listen to a Halloween story teller and receive a spooky gift. Prices start at £26.

To booking tickets to either of these events visit www.knebworthhouse.com



