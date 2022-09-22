JazzUp returns to Hitchin with Rory Ingham Sextet

Things to do

Rory Ingham is performing with his sextet at JazzUp in Hitchin - Credit: JazzUp

The monthly JazzUp event will return to Club85 in Hitchin this Saturday.

Trombonist, educator and composer Rory Ingham is a winner of the British Jazz Awards Rising Star award and will present a "superb" line-up playing music by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers.

The line-up includes Rory on the trombone, Nick Smart on trumpet, Emma Rawicz on tenor saxophone, Fergus McCreadie on piano, John Williamson on double bass and Shane Forbes on drums.

The event promises "a high-energy, swinging hard bop with a frighteningly fresh feel, played by the cream of UK jazz musicians".

Other supporting acts on the night are The Joe English Trio, led by local rising star pianist Joe as part of the Youth Jazz initiative, and Les Jazz Rats DJs Sten King and Eric Ransinangue.

Tickets cost £15 at standard price, and £12 with a JazzUp loyalty card.

Tickets are available from www.club-85.co.uk or www.jazzupuk.com.