The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Things to do

JazzUp returns to Hitchin with Rory Ingham Sextet

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:44 AM September 22, 2022
Rory Ingham is performing with his sextet at JazzUp in Hitchin

Rory Ingham is performing with his sextet at JazzUp in Hitchin - Credit: JazzUp

The monthly JazzUp event will return to Club85 in Hitchin this Saturday.

Trombonist, educator and composer Rory Ingham is a winner of the British Jazz Awards Rising Star award and will present a "superb" line-up playing music by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers.

The line-up includes Rory on the trombone, Nick Smart on trumpet, Emma Rawicz on tenor saxophone, Fergus McCreadie on piano, John Williamson on double bass and Shane Forbes on drums.

The event promises "a high-energy, swinging hard bop with a frighteningly fresh feel, played by the cream of UK jazz musicians".

Other supporting acts on the night are The Joe English Trio, led by local rising star pianist Joe as part of the Youth Jazz initiative, and Les Jazz Rats DJs Sten King and Eric Ransinangue.

Tickets cost £15 at standard price, and £12 with a JazzUp loyalty card.

Tickets are available from www.club-85.co.uk or www.jazzupuk.com.

Hitchin News

Don't Miss

A road sign reading "Graveley, B197".

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Two hospitalised following Graveley Road crash

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Lytton Way, with brick buildings and a hedge in the middle.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman hospitalised after falling out of moving car in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II "hosting" Paddington Bear during a 2022 Platinum Party at the Palace sketch

TV

The Bedfordshire actor behind the little stowaway bear from darkest Peru

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Forster Country in Stevenage

Planning and Development

Plans to build 800 homes in Forster Country advance

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon