From New Orleans to Hitchin... Special JazzUp gig to end club's year

Clarinettist Adrian Cox will perform at the final JazzUp gig of 2021. - Credit: Andrea Hunnisett. Supplied by JazzUp

The final JazzUp concert of 2021 will be the end of season party for the acclaimed Hitchin club night.

It will be a special night of swinging, funky music from the birthplace of jazz, and will include tunes by legendary New Orleans jazz pioneers such as Jelly Roll Morton and Sidney Bechet.

Star of the show at Club 85 in Whinbush Road on Saturday, November 27 will be musician Adrian Cox.

The internationally acclaimed clarinettist is certainly at the top of his game.

He was nominated for two Parliamentary Jazz Awards this year, ‘Jazz Instrumentalist’ and ‘The Lockdown Innovation Award’.

In 2018, Adrian was invited to perform with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at London’s Barbican Centre, playing the music from the Benny Goodman 1938 Carnegie Hall concert.

He then went on to perform in New York at the gala concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Lincoln Center, and was amongst guests such as the great Tony Bennett.

As a performer, Adrian has the ability to engage with his audience both on and off stage, with an unrivalled feel for the music he plays.

His virtuosic technique has lead to wide critical acclaim, including Time Out declaring him “London’s most charismatic reedsman”.

JazzUp's New Orleans Special will feature Adrian Cox - Credit: JazzUp

In 2019, Adrian toured the globe performing music from his project Profoundly Blue, which celebrates the music of jazz clarinet legend Edmond Hall, with sell-out concerts at Ronnie Scott’s London and Dizzy’s Club New York being among the highlights of the 200 plus shows.

Cerys Matthews, of BBC 6 Music, says that Adrian “touches the other world that all musicians aspire to”.

JazzUp founder Dave Keech will accompany Adrian on trombone.

Dave advises that if you are planning to come to this gig you should buy advance tickets, as while there may be tickets available on the door, they cannot guarantee it as the gig is already proving very popular.

Online tickets can be obtained from www.club-85.co.uk and www.jazzupuk.com or paper tickets from Our Favourite Shop and Bar 85 in Hitchin, and David’s Bookshop in Letchworth.

You can also follow JazzUp on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JazzUpC85, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/jazzuphitchin, and on Twitter @JazzUpHitchin



