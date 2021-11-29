James Bay will be touring grassroot music venues with a very special intimate solo show as part of Independent Venue Week - Credit: Supplied by Full Fat

Hitchin's James Bay has announced an intimate solo tour of grassroot venues in support of Independent Venue Week 2022.

The BRIT Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist will be touring small venues as part IVW22 – a nationwide celebration of music venues – from January 24 to February 4.

Introducing the ‘New Songs New Stories’ solo tour! Tickets go on sale Friday 3rd December at 9am GMT.



The Hertfordshire-born Hold Back The River singer-songwriter will be touring across the UK as far west and east as Cardiff and Norwich, and as far north and south as Glasgow and Brighton – returning to some of the stages he first performed on at the very beginnings of his career.

Dates include Lafayette in London on Wednesday, January 26, Bedford Esquires two days later, and Night & Day in Manchester on Sunday, January 30.

Tickets for James Bay's ‘New Songs New Stories’ solo tour go on sale on Friday, December 3.

James Bay said: “Independent venues have played an irreplaceable part in my career since the very beginning. From my earliest days playing open mic nights, to my first tours and beyond.

"The Castle Hotel in Manchester was a favourite show of mine on my first ever solo headline tour.

"I remember the beautiful wooden interior of the room, the gorgeous light above the stage and the magical hush that fell in such a special space as I picked my way into the quieter songs in the set."

James Bay played a special Hertfordshire show earlier this year at Home Farm, Elstree.

The singer said: "This summer I played at Home Farm, a new outdoors venue in a beautiful little forest clearing, just off a little farm outside north London.

"It was such a special experience. I went onstage as the last of the summer sun fell through the leaves above, it was quite emotional just how good it felt to finally be back together with some of my fans.

"I hope to go back to Home Farm to do that show again!"

The Chaos and the Calm album chart-topper will continue to champion the grassroots music scene and the venues that make it by bringing his live performance in person to some of the small venues that are so integral to the live music ecology.

“After a year or more of waiting, I was lucky enough to play a few shows in the summer of 2021, solo, to some wonderful audiences," said the Grammy nominated singer.

"I loved going back to performing the way I started out, just me and my guitar.

"I’ve been trying to do as much as possible to support independent venues through the Covid pandemic and given I had such a great time in the summer, it felt like a fun idea to do a whole tour of independent venues to kick off 2022.

"I ended up writing so much new music through the pandemic, so I’ll be trying out loads of new songs on this tour. I can’t wait!”





Details of IVW22 shows, tours and ticket links are available on the Independent Venue Week website: www.independentvenueweek.com

