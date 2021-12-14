Gallery
Gallery: Ickleford Christmas lights switch-on
- Credit: Martin Wootton
The magic of Christmas attracted people from Ickleford and beyond to the village's Upper Green for the annual lights switch-on on Friday.
Kicking off at 6pm, Hitchin Brass Band serenaded the crowd with festive favourites, with the Ickle Café providing hot food and beverages alongside a small stool with glowing items.
"So many of the residents said it was so much nicer than just having music playing," Ickleford Parish Clerk Judith Crosier said of the band.
"It just made it a very traditional, old-fashioned Christmas with having the band there. It was really lovely!
She added: "I couldn't believe how dark it was when I arrived before all the lights were on. So when they were turned on, they showed up so nicely!"
The intimate event also gave little ones and their families an opportunity to meet Santa just two weeks before Christmas.
The illuminations were organised by the parish council, with special thanks to Hitchin Lavender for their donation of the village's tree.
