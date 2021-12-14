Gallery: Ickleford Christmas lights switch-on

Gallery

Children at Ickleford's Christmas lights switch-on even had the chance to meet the man in red himself! - Credit: Martin Wootton

The magic of Christmas attracted people from Ickleford and beyond to the village's Upper Green for the annual lights switch-on on Friday.

Crowds flocked to Upper Green in Ickleford to watch the official switching on of the village's lights - Credit: Martin Wootton

Kicking off at 6pm, Hitchin Brass Band serenaded the crowd with festive favourites, with the Ickle Café providing hot food and beverages alongside a small stool with glowing items.

The Ickle Café kept onlookers at the Ickleford village Christmas lights switch-on warm with a selection of food and drink - Credit: Martin Wootton

"So many of the residents said it was so much nicer than just having music playing," Ickleford Parish Clerk Judith Crosier said of the band.

"It just made it a very traditional, old-fashioned Christmas with having the band there. It was really lovely!

A family poses with Santa - who, at other times of year is known as Cllr David Barnard - at Ickleford's official Christmas lights switch-on on Friday - Credit: Martin Wootton

She added: "I couldn't believe how dark it was when I arrived before all the lights were on. So when they were turned on, they showed up so nicely!"

The intimate event also gave little ones and their families an opportunity to meet Santa just two weeks before Christmas.

Ickleford Christmas lights switch-on 2021 - Credit: Martin Wootton

The illuminations were organised by the parish council, with special thanks to Hitchin Lavender for their donation of the village's tree.

Hitchin Brass Band serenaded the crowd at Ickleford's Christmas lights switch-on on Friday - Credit: Martin Wootton



