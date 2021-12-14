Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Things to do

Gallery

Gallery: Ickleford Christmas lights switch-on

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:17 AM December 14, 2021
Children at Ickleford's Christmas lights switch-on even had the chance to meet the man in red himself!

Children at Ickleford's Christmas lights switch-on even had the chance to meet the man in red himself! - Credit: Martin Wootton

The magic of Christmas attracted people from Ickleford and beyond to the village's Upper Green for the annual lights switch-on on Friday.

Crowds flocked to Upper Green in Ickleford to watch the official switching on of the village's lights 

Crowds flocked to Upper Green in Ickleford to watch the official switching on of the village's lights - Credit: Martin Wootton

Kicking off at 6pm, Hitchin Brass Band serenaded the crowd with festive favourites, with the Ickle Café providing hot food and beverages alongside a small stool with glowing items.

The Ickle Café kept onlookers at the Ickleford village Christmas lights switch-on warm with a selection of food and drink 

The Ickle Café kept onlookers at the Ickleford village Christmas lights switch-on warm with a selection of food and drink - Credit: Martin Wootton

"So many of the residents said it was so much nicer than just having music playing," Ickleford Parish Clerk Judith Crosier said of the band.

"It just made it a very traditional, old-fashioned Christmas with having the band there. It was really lovely!

A family poses with Santa at Ickleford's official Christmas lights switch-on on Friday

A family poses with Santa - who, at other times of year is known as Cllr David Barnard - at Ickleford's official Christmas lights switch-on on Friday - Credit: Martin Wootton

She added: "I couldn't believe how dark it was when I arrived before all the lights were on. So when they were turned on, they showed up so nicely!"

The intimate event also gave little ones and their families an opportunity to meet Santa just two weeks before Christmas.

Ickleford Christmas lights switch-on 2021

Ickleford Christmas lights switch-on 2021 - Credit: Martin Wootton

The illuminations were organised by the parish council, with special thanks to Hitchin Lavender for their donation of the village's tree.

Hitchin Brass Band serenaded the crowd at Ickleford's Christmas lights switch-on on Friday

Hitchin Brass Band serenaded the crowd at Ickleford's Christmas lights switch-on on Friday - Credit: Martin Wootton


Most Read

  1. 1 Woman sadly dies following medical incident at supermarket
  2. 2 Firefighters called as black smoke seen coming from house
  3. 3 Driver arrested after pedestrian suffers 'life-changing' injuries in Baldock crash
  1. 4 Application submitted for shop and flats on pub site
  2. 5 Queues building at vaccine centre following PM's booster announcement
  3. 6 Officers appeal to trace dog owner after girl bitten
  4. 7 Omicron cases confirmed in Stevenage and North Herts
  5. 8 Dashcam footage brings anti-social drivers to justice
  6. 9 Stevenage Tory MP: 'Plan B is softening us up for more restrictions'
  7. 10 Rescuing Hitchin's historic pillboxes
Christmas
Ickleford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage Borough Council's major works outside Torquay Crescent

Stevenage Borough Council

Stevenage Major Works: Leaseholders sent final bills

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Lytton Way car park CGI image

Stevenage Regeneration

£9m car park and relocation of theatre planned as part of regeneration work

Georgia Barrow and Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Paul Clark North HErts council

North Hertfordshire District Council

North Herts deputy council leader Paul Clark passes away from COVID-19

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The council will vote on plans for the new west of Stevenage development

Council to vote on 1,500 home development for Stevenage

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon