Former mayor offers up sculptures in Great Christmas Art Steal

Former Stevenage mayor Hugh Tessier is offering up his sculptures in the Great Christmas Art Steal - Credit: Amanda King/Hugh Tessier

A former Stevenage mayor is offering up his sculptures in return for a small donation to an arts charity.

Acclaimed sculptor Hugh Tessier, who was mayor from 2001 to 2002, originally featured his work as part of 'The Great Takeaway' in a recent exhibition at Stevenage Museum.

Due to the success of the Takeaway, it has been reopened until Christmas Eve and renamed the Great Christmas Art Steal.

The Art Steal is a rare opportunity to bid for a piece of original art by Hugh, with all the proceeds going to local charity Turn the Tide Arts.

Hugh, a former Digswell Arts Trust board member, said: "Sponsor my free sculpture and support our charity Turn the Tide Arts by donating a small contribution to fund future art giveaways.

Hugh Tessier's sculpture Mother Earth, made from steel and zinc - Credit: Hugh Tessier

"Life is too short to live without art in your heart. Each piece is made to spark the imagination and is beyond cash value, so feel free to follow your curiosity to real impossible dreams."

Among the sculptures featured in the Great Christmas Art Steal are Mother Earth, which is made from steel and zinc, and Jouissance, which is made from copper, steel and solar lights.

Hugh's public work includes large sculptures for Stansted Airport (with environmental artist Diane Maclean), as well as producing work for Luton Council and Wolverhampton City.

Hugh Tessier with his collection of sculptures, which are on offer as part of the Great Christmas Art Steal - Credit: Amanda King

His private work spans sculpture and works of art for homes and gardens across the country.

To participate in the Great Christmas Art Steal, visit @hughtessierart on Instagram, choose your favourite piece and join the draw by making a bid, either on Instagram or by emailing turnthetide.arts@yahoo.com.

Hugh Tessier's sculpture Jouissance, made from copper, steel and solar lights - Credit: Hugh Tessier

It is completely up to entrants how much they donate. The draw closes at 9pm on Monday, December 20, and winners will be selected by the highest bid for each sculpture. Winners will need to pick up their pieces by Christmas Eve.

Turn the Tide Arts is a registered UK charity providing free arts opportunities to people in the town and surrounding areas.

The charity's work explores how everyone can make imaginative art using materials found in and around their homes.

For more information go to https://www.turnthetidearts.co.uk/



