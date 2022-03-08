Light a candle for Ukraine at solidarity event

People are being asked to light a candle for Ukraine in Hitchin tomorrow. - Credit: Archant

A solidarity gathering in support of the people of Ukraine is to take place in Hitchin town centre.

The Half Moon pub, Hitchin BID - the town's Business Improvement District - and Humanitas have organised the event in aid of those affected by the war in the Eastern European country, to get medical supplies to them.

Attendees are encouraged to light a candle, donate any pennies you can, and show support as a town for the Ukrainian people.

It will go ahead in Market Place on Wednesday, March 9, between 3pm and 5pm.

Humanitas has also launched an online appeal with funds used to take medical supplies across the Romanian border and into the Ukrainian hospitals.

The charity's Joanne Wearne said: "We have had an overwhelming response from people in Hitchin and the local area and I feel like people are wanting to do something to help."