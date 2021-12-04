Popular local singing group Hitchin Thespians are gearing up for their annual Christmas extravaganza.

After a reluctant hiatus last year due to lockdown, they are returning with Christmas at Woodside 2021, an evening guaranteed to include some of your festive favourites.

The first half will be in the 'Nine Lessons and Carols' format, with carols for the audience to enjoy singing along with as well.

In the second half the Thespians will be singing modern Christmas favourites such as White Christmas and Sleigh Ride.

They will even be tackling the most popular Christmas song of recent years, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You.

The choir will be accompanied by piano and a woodwind trio.

Musical director is Rob Brand, whose musical expertise and encouragement has made him a firm favourite with the choir.

As part of their Christmas experience, the Thespians are contributing a tree to the Christmas Tree Festival at Holy Saviour Church on December 11 and December 12.

Their tree will feature a QR code so anyone with a mobile phone can link up with the code and enjoy a song from the choir ‘on the go’.

The singers are keeping their fingers crossed that all the technology works.

As their choral manager Cathy Coulthard said: “This is one concert that is sure to leave you with a song in your heart, a spring in your step, and a little bit of Christmas spirit in your soul!”

There will be two performances – one at 7.45pm on Friday, December 10 and another at 3pm on Saturday, December 11, both at Woodside Hall in Walsworth Road.

Tickets cost £12.50 and the price includes a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie.

For ticket enquiries please use www.hitchinthespians.org.uk, or phone the box office on (01462) 641575.







